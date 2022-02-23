Show Off Your Digital Art With the Tokenframe NFT Display

The fact that dual-screen laptops (as necessary as they are in our multi-tasking workflows and WFH setups) still aren’t a norm bodes incredibly well for the folks at Mobile Pixels. The company has, since 2017, been crafting some of the most widely revered secondary screens for laptops, and they’ve definitely made a niche for themselves in the past 5-odd years. The first iteration of the DUEX laptop monitor shipped to more than 10,000 backers in 2018, and the DUEX Lite and DUEX Plus, which debuted last year, shipped to another 8000+ backers. The MIT Sandbox-incubated company is now back with the DUEX Max, a larger laptop monitor with a 14.1-inch 1080p display, higher brightness of 300 nits, and even smaller bezels, for an immersive second-screen experience.
Comments / 0