New research of samples of intestine from people who have died of COVID-19 has shown the impact of the virus on the gut immune system. The study is published today in Frontiers in Immunology by researchers from King's College London with funding by the Medica Research Council via the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium, and support from the NIHR Guy's and St Thomas' BRC. It looked at samples of gastrointestinal tract from patients who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 during the first wave of the pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO