Target to test adding Starbucks drinks and store returns to Drive Up orders

Target shoppers, this could be a game changer.

In the future, you might be able to add a Starbucks drink to your Target Drive Up order and complete store returns curbside.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Wednesday that it plans to start "testing the option for guests in select markets to add a Starbucks order or make a return" with its curbside service through the Target app.

"This year, we’ll roll out the option to add a Starbucks Café order and make product returns at our Drive Up – no pickup time window or membership fee required," Target said in a blog post .

The test is expected to begin in the fall. A list of what stores and markets will test the two services was not available.

“Our guests continue to tell us they love the ease and convenience of Drive Up, and they have been asking us to add even more of the Target experience to the service," Mark Schindele, Target’s chief stores officer, said in a statement . "Adding a Starbucks order and easy returns, while expanding our backup item options, will give guests even more of what they love about shopping at Target, quickly and easily."

Curbside pickup has grown in popularity amid the pandemic and Target's Drive Up service has expanded. In 2020, Target added fresh and frozen groceries to the service and last year expanded to include adult beverages at more stores.

Target Starbucks Drive Up test

Target said in a survey of shoppers being able to order Starbucks for Drive Up was a top request.

"When the new feature becomes available, guests will indicate they’re 'on their way' to the store via the Target app and will have the option to place an order from the Starbucks menu," Target explained. "Upon arrival, a Target Drive Up team member will deliver their full order to the guests’ car."

The service will be piloted in select markets, first with Target staff and then with shoppers, the retailer told USA TODAY. The service could one day be rolled out nationwide.

"We’ll take a test-and-learn approach so we can continue to fine-tune and enhance the experience, with the goal of eventually scaling it from coast to coast," Target said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Target returns through curbside pickup

Target said the return process through Drive Up will also work with the app. Before heading to your Drive Up parking spot, you'll "initiate a return via the Target app and complete it at the Drive Up lane."

Learn more about how to use Target's app and save with its Target Circle loyalty program here .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Target to test adding Starbucks drinks and store returns to Drive Up orders