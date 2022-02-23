Mayo Clinic Announces Easing of Visitor Restrictions In Rochester
By Andy Brownell
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall across Minnesota and the nation, the Mayo Clinic has announced an easing of hospital visitor restrictions. Beginning Thursday, the Mayo Clinic will increase the number of allowed visitors for each adult inpatient to two....
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayo Clinic's financial performance set records last year. The Rochester-based health care giant's annual financial report shows its net operating income, the key measure of its financial performance, reached $1.2 billion in 2021. Before experiencing a 25-percent drop in net operating income due to the pandemic in 2020, Mayo's previous high mark for its net operating income was just over $1 billion in 2019. When compared to 2020, the Mayo Clinic's net operating income was up 66.5-percent last year and its overall revenues were up 14-percent.
A message from Olmsted County and the City of Rochester, Minnesota reminds us, masking is still required in a few parts of Rochester. "Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are still requiring masks to be worn in city and county government buildings and facilities until further notice." basketball season....
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A level 3 predatory offender is moving to southeast Rochester. The Rochester Police Department said that Joshua Winsky has been approved to be released from Minnesota Department of Corrections’ custody and he will be moving to the 2100 block of Campus Drive southeast, Rochester on March 1st.
Calling all entrepreneurs, now is your time to shine!. Sean O’Neil is the Director of Economic Development at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and told Kare11:. In Minnesota, we've seen a really significant rise of 26% in applications for new businesses during the pandemic. It’s been a really big surprise, because if you look at past economic downturns, you typically see a drop in new business formation.
Our weather in Minnesota has been very unpredictable this winter. While most of us are grabbing our warm coats and making sure we've got gloves stashed somewhere in the car, unfortunately, that isn't the reality for some in the Rochester, Minnesota community. Right now, gloves and other outerwear items are being collected to help everyone stay warm on these last-remaining cold days in the midwest.
Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead perfectly captured the hopeless spirit of Minnesotans stuck indoors due to snow and bitter cold. Last week, one of Minnesota's most notable northerly breweries shared a short video on Instagram that Minnesotans everywhere could relate to. After yet another dumping of Minnesota winter snow and outdoor temperatures of fifteen below preventing folks from shoveling said snow, Moorhead's Junkyard Brewing Company posted a clever video depicting Minnesotans trapped indoors. In it, a man can be seen looking forlornly out the window. "Minnesotans who need to shovel and it's -15," reads a caption across the screen. The scene cuts to reveal what he's looking at -- mounds of snow outside. The scene cuts back to the man, who turns to look at the camera. "I don't think I could make it on the outside, Andy," he says, quoting Morgan Freeman's character in the film Shawshank Redemption. "I've been in here most of my life. I'm an institutional man now."
We've got plenty of delicious restaurants of all kinds in Minnesota. But apparently, none of our Italian restaurants measure up to the standards of Italian restaurants elsewhere in the country! Ridiculous, I know, but according to this list from Thrillist, one of the best Italian restaurants in the US is one of our next-door neighbors.
It's heartbreaking and horrifying to watch what's happening in Ukraine right now. It's hard to see the news and the updates and just feel a little helpless. All we really can do over in the US is show our support to the Ukrainian people. One way you can do that is by attending this event in Rochester, MN today.
A listener recently left a voicemail asking, "Was Rochester's Kahler Hotel also a hospital?" The topic had been discussed on Spotted In Rochester and no firm conclusion had been reached. So what's the fact check say, Jack!?. Was the Kahler Hotel A Hospital for Mayo Clinic?. The short answer is...
Frederick McKinley Jones and drafting team, c.1960. Image is from the Frederick Jones papers (1910–[196-]), Manuscripts Collection, Minnesota Historical Society, St. Paul. - Click for link[/caption]The man hasn't been with us since February 21, 1961...but his innovations are because he revolutionized the food industry. From fixing cars to saving lives on the battlefield, Frederick McKinley Jones is a true Legendary Minnesotan.
In Rochester, Minnesota it's pretty obvious that the most popular job is most likely a nurse. But in Minnesota overall, that's not the most popular job according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). I was not expecting this to be the most popular job here. This data comes from...
Imagine owning your own private island! You're probably imagining a tropical paradise where the sun is always shining and snow doesn't fall. But, did you know that you can have the privacy of a private island here in Minnesota?. It's true and there are several islands for sale in our...
CAUTION! A video has resurfaced that shows the extreme danger of mixing water with an item that is in most homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The mixture can lead to an extremely large fire and cause severe burns. Important Safety Tip Provided to Candle Consumers in Minnesota, Iowa,...
Cardinal of Minnesota is closing 10 of its 55 homes by March 5, 2022. It's shocking news to those of us on the outside of the situation, but to those on the inside (from clients to families and of course the people working in the group homes) it can lead to anxiety like you don't want to imagine.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The cold weather the Rochester area has experienced during most of February has sent the local frost depth to at least four feet. The latest information from the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation shows the frost level had reached 48 inches around Feb. 10. On January 10th the level was just shy of three feet.
In rural Faribault County, there is only one veterinarian. His name is Dr. Robert Bogan and he owns his practice in Blue Earth, Minnesota. However, Dr. Bogan is 75 and wants to retire, but he doesn't want to leave his community without a veterinarian. So he went on a long hunt to find the perfect person to take over.
Thursday, July 29th, 2021 is the date the new Kwik Trip near Century High School opened its doors. The new store, at 2170 Wheelock Drive NE replaced the older Kwik Trip directly across from Century High School, which has been vacant since, waiting for a buyer. Well, that buyer has arrived.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The head of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank and a former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice will be meeting with students at two Rochester schools on Friday. A news release says Neel Kashkari of the Federal Reserve, former Minnesota Vikings star and Supreme Court member Alan...
Talk about serving their community: Shout-out to these first responders and what they did for a patient here in Minnesota. The motto of many law enforcement agencies here in Minnesota and across the country is 'to protect and serve,' and while I don't doubt that many departments do just that, one fire department here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes REALLY protected and served their patient.
For two years we have been seeing masks in most big box stores. Even when it was not required- and only suggested - for guests in the stores, employees still were required to wear a mask while working. This did include all Target stores. From my experience in Target stores, I rarely saw any customers wearing masks. Of course, occasionally there were some people, but mostly it's just been the employees.
