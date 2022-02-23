ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

State Police investigating Crowley officer-involved shooting

By Taylor Toole, KATC News
 4 days ago
State Police say they are investigating a fatal Crowley shooting that involved an officer.

One man died in the shooting, but no officers were injured, State Police say.

Troopers say on February 23, 2022, just after 9:00 a.m. State Police were requested by the Crowley Police Department to investigate the shooting which involved at least one of their officers in the 700 block of North Parkerson Avenue.

One man, they say, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

His family identified him as Joey Gilbert Gauthreaux, 55, a lifelong resident of Crowley. His family also tells us that he had been staying with relatives but recently was homeless.

State Police continue to investigate the shooting.
