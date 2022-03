For most people, sailing the world is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But for a few lucky travelers, an endless journey circumnavigating the globe could be a reality. When Storylines' first residential cruise ship launches in 2024, it will feature 547 fully furnished residences available for purchase to globe trotters who would like to live, work, and play while exploring the world. Most of the one-to-four-bedroom homes, ranging from 237 to 1,970 square feet, feature balconies and can be customized in a coastal or contemporary style. While the onboard residences are in the $1 million to $8 million range, there are also a number of homes available for as little as $400,000 on a 12- to 24-month lease basis.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 HOURS AGO