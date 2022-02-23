ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lee Health is reporting 91 COVID-19 hospitalizations

By WFTX Digital Team
 4 days ago
Lee Health is reporting 91 COVID-19 patient hospitalizations on Wednesday morning.

  • Of these patients, 5 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.
  • This morning, the hospital census was at 94% of staffed operational bed capacity.
  • This morning, the census in the intensive care unit was at 88% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 16 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
  • Yesterday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 912 patients, which is above average for this time of year.

