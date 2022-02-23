ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Ozark’: Netflix Sets Season 4 Return And Releases Teaser

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6nex_0eMrUxHL00

Click here to read the full article.

The final episodes of Netflix ‘s hit Ozark will premiere on April 29 and the streamer dropped a first look teaser above.

“My childhood traumas are not like yours,” said Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in the clip. “You see, I’m a cursed Langmore.”

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present-day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Missouri Ozarks.

The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

The series stars Jason Bateman , Laura Linney , Alfonso Herrera, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora. Veronica Falcón, Ali Stroker, and Bruce Davison debuted in Part 1 of Season 4.

Part 1 helped the series rack up 2.9 billion streaming minutes in the U.S. for the week of January 17 to 23. That vaulted the Netflix series to the No. 1 spot on Nielsen ’s weekly chart.

Chris Mundy serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer of Season 4. Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque will also serve as executive producers. Linney serves as co-executive producer.

Watch the teaser in full above.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

TV Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause Of Death “Deferred, Pending Additional Investigation” After Autopsy – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED on Tuesday: An autopsy has been conducted on the body of actress Lindsey Pearlman, and her cause of death has been listed as “deferred, pending additional investigation” according to the coroner, authorities said today. The body of the 43-year-old actress, whose credits include roles on General Hospital, Empire, and Chicago Justice, was found by Los Angeles police on Friday in a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park. Pearlman had last been seen at about noon on Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in East Hollywood and had been reported missing. Police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Screen Gems Lands Untitled London Hughes Comedy With Tim Story Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Screen Gems has acquired the rights to an untitled comedy, which is set to star London Hughes with Cat Wilkins penning script and Tim Story directing. Todd Garner and Spencer Walken are producing on behalf of Broken Road. Hughes will exe produce The film follows a woman who is transported to 19th century England where she becomes entangled in and upends the love affairs of the community with her modern sensibilities. Hughes made history as the first British Black woman to be nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy “Best Show” Award...
MOVIES
Deadline

Peter Dinklage’s Singing ‘Cyrano,’ ‘The Godfather’ 50th Anniversary & Oscar Shorts Enter Parched Market For New Releases – Specialty Preview

Click here to read the full article. Joe Wright’s Cyrano twirls onto 797 screens, the highest-profile specialty release in weeks (as the market awaits Focus Features The Outfit with Mark Rylance and Sony Pictures Classics Mothering Sunday). But the well reviewed period musical romance from UAR starring Peter Dinklage is landing in a tough place. Industry estimates anticipate a low single digit opening given the inconsistent reception for movie musicals and the fact that its key older demos, especially women, have been the slowest to return to theaters. Cyrano is based on Edmond Ronstand’s late 19th century drama Cyrano de Bergerac...
MOVIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Veronica Falcón
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Joseph Sikora
Person
Bruce Davison
Person
Ali Stroker
Person
Matthew Macfadyen
Person
Keeley Hawes
Person
Lisa Emery
Person
Alfonso Herrera
NYLON

Everything Coming to Netflix March 2022

Right now, Netflix is riding high off our current obsession with scam artists, as The Tinder Swindler tops the streaming service’s global film charts and Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey miniseries Inventing Anna does the same for television. It’s been a strong start to 2022 at La Casa de Ted Sarandos, and from the looks of it, the streamer has no intentions of slowing down. With just one glance at the list for new content coming in March, it’s clear Netflix has plenty for everyone to get excited about.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hallmark Cancels Three Major Mystery Series

Hallmark Channel canceled three mystery series over the past few months. There will be no further installments of the Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries, and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises. The stars of each franchise wound up breaking the bad news to their fans on their own. Back in November,...
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

9 movies and shows to watch alongside Reacher on Amazon Prime

The white-knuckle action series is a terrific hit for Amazon, and there's plenty more where that came from. Reacher is heading to Amazon Prime Video on February 4. We watched it all ahead of the premiere to help put together a list of movies and shows like Reacher. The show is a real treat for fans of detective fiction, and it’s likely to leave you wanting more.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Streaming Tv#Missouri Ozarks#Ozark#Americans#Britbox U S Drama On#British
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Lauren German Left the Show

Lauren German’s character was truly a staple on Chicago Fire. If she was so important to the show, then why did she leave?. Her character, Leslie Shay, was the first major person to die on the popular drama. Fans and other characters alike mourned the loss of Shay, and the show was never quite the same after German’s character left. In fact, the series has continued to talk about Leslie Shay years after the actress has left.
CHICAGO, IL
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hello Magazine

The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television. So why exactly did she leave the series and what has she said about it? Keep reading for the lowdown...
TV & VIDEOS
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Vivian Vance: It Was a Hard Life for TV’s Ethel Mertz

When it comes to I Love Lucy, arguably the greatest Classic TV sitcom in television history, it’s usually Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo that come to mind. But in truth, equally important to the show were their on-screen best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz, as played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley — and in particular Ethel, who became Lucy’s comrade-in-schemes from episode to episode.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
Popculture

'SEAL Team' Season 6 Fate Revealed

SEAL Team is coming back for more on Paramount+. The David Boreanaz-led military drama series has officially been renewed for a 10-episode sixth season on the heels of its nail-biting Season 5 finale last month. SEAL Team fans waiting to see what happens after Team Bravo found themselves under attack in Mali will have their answers in Season 6 of the series, which relocated to the streamer for its fifth season after four seasons on CBS.
TV SERIES
Popculture

10 TV Shows That Were Almost Immediately Canceled

Bringing a television show to the air is one of the hardest achievements to accomplish in the entertainment industry. It takes so much effort to write a script, cast, film, direct and produce just to complete a pilot episode. Even then, network executives still need to approve the pilot and schedule the show. It's one reason why even a low-rated series will get the chance to have all its episodes air even if it's about to be canceled. There have still been some extreme cases of a show getting canceled quickly, or pulled from the airwaves and moved to another venue.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy