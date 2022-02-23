‘Ozark’: Netflix Sets Season 4 Return And Releases Teaser

Click here to read the full article.

The final episodes of Netflix ‘s hit Ozark will premiere on April 29 and the streamer dropped a first look teaser above.

“My childhood traumas are not like yours,” said Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in the clip. “You see, I’m a cursed Langmore.”

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present-day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Missouri Ozarks.

The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

The series stars Jason Bateman , Laura Linney , Alfonso Herrera, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora. Veronica Falcón, Ali Stroker, and Bruce Davison debuted in Part 1 of Season 4.

Part 1 helped the series rack up 2.9 billion streaming minutes in the U.S. for the week of January 17 to 23. That vaulted the Netflix series to the No. 1 spot on Nielsen ’s weekly chart.

Chris Mundy serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer of Season 4. Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque will also serve as executive producers. Linney serves as co-executive producer.

Watch the teaser in full above.