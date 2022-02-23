ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Hook settlement could transform the centuries-old marketing of guns

By Tracy L. Barnett, The Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Feb. 15, 2022, Remington Arms reached a $73 million-dollar settlement with the families of the victims of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in which 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 20 children and six staff members. Nine of the victims' families sued. They argued that...

