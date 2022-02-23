ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID In Minnesota: Current Number Of COVID Patients In ICU Falls Below 100, 1st Time Since Last Summer

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate continues to plunge after falling below the line for high risk last week. After reaching a record peak of nearly 24% late last month, the Minnesota Department of Health says that figure is currently at 7.5%. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%, and the line for caution at 5%.

Also, the number of people currently listed in ICU with COVID-19 has fallen below 100 — that figure currently sits at 98. That figure hasn’t been below 100 since last August.

The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 29.9, significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230. However, the line of high risk is drawn at 10 per 100,000 residents.

Hospitalization rates have been falling alongside the positivity rate over recent weeks. The figure is currently at 12.6 per 100,000 residents, down from nearly 30 in January.

Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Wednesday reported 4,050 new cases and 26 more deaths due to COVID-19.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,410,583, which includes 57,951 reinfections.

Since the start of the pandemic, 12,019 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

There have now been 60,133 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,142 of which were ICU hospitalizations.

As of the latest reports, there were 80 staffed intensive care unit beds for adults available across the entire state, with 98 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 524 non-ICU beds. Only 24 staffed pediatric ICU beds are available.

A total of 9,369,223 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.12 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.3% have received at least one shot.

CBS Minnesota

Study Finds MN Child Care Costs Jumped 60% During Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Pandemic prices have affected everything from groceries to cars, and now – childcare. A recent study from LendingTree found that the average cost per child for center-based childcare has risen 41%. Minnesota is already one of the most expensive states for childcare. Taylor Loeber pays close to $33,000 a year for her two kids at a child care center. “We have to make a lot of sacrifices, taking that into consideration, we pay more for child care than we do for a mortgage,” Loeber said. The cost could get worse according to a recent report. In Minnesota, the study found the average annual...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

As CDC Relaxes Mask Guidance, Some MN Businesses Already Making Changes: ‘It’s A Positive Sign’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 cases have reached a mark that we haven’t seen since September. The seven-day positivity rate is now below 7%. The department of health is reporting 961 new cases across the state. Late Friday afternoon, the CDC eased their mask guidelines, only recommending they be worn indoors in areas with high community transmission. This comes one day after Minneapolis and St. Paul lifted its mask mandates, citing a decline in COVID cases. WCCO checked in with Vertical Endeavors, a popular place for climbers, to see how it’s handling the change. “We immediately lifted our requirements. We changed our signs out to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Key Figures Still Trending Downward

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the Twin Cities lift their mask mandates and a new Omicron subvariant is being tracked in Minnesota, state health officials reported 1,075 new COVID-19 cases and 47 more deaths Thursday. The state’s average positivity rate continues to dip, last reported at 7.2% after peaking at nearly 24% last month. Likewise, the number of daily new cases per 100,000 residents is dropping, now at 27.3. The state has now seen 1,411,593 total cases, including 60,856 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,066 Minnesotans. As of Wednesday, there were 601 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals; 93 of those were in intensive care...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

New Omicron Subvariant Being Tracked In Minnesota

Originally published Feb. 23 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another type of the Omicron variant has been detected in Minnesota, and health officials are tracking it. The subvariant, called Omicron BA.2, was detected in 55 of the more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Health says that the BA.2 variant has made up 0.5% of total Omicron cases in Minnesota to date. The majority of Omicron cases in Minnesota have been of the BA.1 variant, which was first detected in South Africa last year. According to the Met Council’s wastewater data, the new subvariant began being noticed in the Twin Cities early last month. Omicron BA.2 has seen detected widely in Europe and Asia, accounting for perhaps a third of global COVID-19 cases currently. However, it has not been widely detected in the United States. Scientists have expressed concern that the new subvariant, which is believed to be more contagious than the first, could lengthen the lifespan of the Omicron surge, perhaps delaying the lifting of restrictions for governments and businesses. So far, studies have not shown the new subvariant to be more deadly than the original.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Several Chances Of Light Snow This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week will see several chances of snow in Minnesota, though most of the precipitation will be nuisance-level until next weekend. Sunday will stay dry until late in the night. Temperature-wise, the Twin Cities will top out in the low 30s. Southwestern Minnesota could hit 40, and up north it’ll hover in the mid-20s. The first storm system of the week moves in late Sunday and into early Monday. This system will only impact northern Minnesota, mainly the Arrowhead, and will bring light flurries. Here's my weather advice for you this week even though it'll be pretty active, the storms...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Avg. Positivity Rate Falls Below Line Of High Risk

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate has finally fallen below the line for high risk after reaching a record peak of nearly 24% late last month. The Minnesota Department of Health says that figure is currently at 9.5%. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%, and the line for caution at 5%. The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 39.4, significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230. However, the line of high risk is drawn at 10 per 100,000 residents. Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 2,012 new cases and 32...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Temps Slowly Rising Into Average Range This Weekend

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bundle up for another dangerously cold overnight. Snow totals from the storm system that rolled across the Twin Cities and the south metro Thursday were mostly just short of 2 inches, while the southeastern corner of the state saw totals closer to 3 inches. Much of western and far-northern Minnesota, as well as the Arrowhead, are under a Wind Chill Warning overnight Friday, when feels-like temperatures around minus 40 degrees. (credit: CBS) Temps will rise into the teens Friday in the metro, and rise into the mid-30s Saturday, although winds will make it feel about 10-degrees cooler. Sunday will be slightly colder but will have less wind. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine. Looking further ahead, flakes are possible Monday afternoon and evening. Light accumulating snow is possible in northern Minnesota. Otherwise, the extended forecast is all about the mild weather. Most of next week will have highs in the low- to mid-30s, which is seasonable. Notably, March 1 is the start of meteorological spring.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Saturday’s #Top10WxDay To Be Followed By Light Snow Next Week

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday is a #Top10WxDay, as it’ll be one of the nicest weekend days we’ve seen all winter. It won’t be wind-free, but it’ll be sunny with mild temperatures.  High temperatures in the Twin Cities will be around 34 degrees, higher than the average 33 for this time of year. It’ll be in the low-30s for most of the state, excluding the northwestern corner near Fargo and Bemidji. Credit: CBS Then on Sunday, it’ll be a little bit cooler, with some clouds mixing in with the sun. It won’t be as breezy though, with winds of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Mask Mandates No Longer In Effect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis and St. Paul have lifted their mask mandates, effective immediately, the mayors of both cities announced Thursday. “Today, the Twin Cities has good reason to be hopeful for the future, and I know that our residents will continue stepping up for one another as we navigate this next phase together,” Mayor Jacob Frey said. “While Minneapolis is experiencing a sustained downward trend in case and hospitalization rates, our public health team will continue closely monitoring relevant data – and that data will continue guiding policy decisions going forward.” “Encouraging downward trends have improved our outlook significantly since January,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Couple Creates Minnesota-Themed Puzzles With Hidden ‘Twists’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s a favorite winter past-time with a bit of a twist. People love to do puzzles, but have you ever wondered how they’re made? “My family has always been obsessed with puzzles,” said Candace Nelson. “This dude was not into puzzles. He was a gamer.” By that, Nelson means her husband, Tony, was into board games. Checkers, chess, and Risk. He even invented a game that’s a take-off of cribbage. “I think the Midwest in general has a real table-top environment,” Tony Nelson said. “It’s a thing where you can actually get together and communicate with your friends...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Program Brings In Recruits From Underrepresented Communities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The St. Paul Police Department’s efforts to diversify its ranks is working – some of its newest officers come from communities typically underrepresented in law enforcement. On Thursday night, 55 new police officers were sworn in and are now official members of the SPPD. Among those new officers are 13 people who entered the academy after taking part in a program designed to help diversify the ranks of SPPD. Commander Jon Loretz says the Law Enforcement Career Path Academy is SPPD’s way of intentionally recruiting people who come from communities traditionally not represented in law enforcement. Paw Htoo is one of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Target Drops Mask Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many Minnesotans won’t need to mask up on their next target run. The Minneapolis-based retailer says that it won’t require shoppers or workers to wear masks indoors as long as local laws permit it. The move comes as COVID-19 cases drop nationwide in the wake of the Omicron surge. However, Minneapolis and St. Paul still have indoor mask mandates in effect.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Freedom Fund’s New Leadership Discusses Accountability In Paying Bail For Those Who Can’t Afford It

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities nonprofit has taken in tens of millions of dollars since the murder of George Floyd. The Minnesota Freedom Fund gained global attention from Kamala Harris, before she became vice president, and by a tweet from Justin Timberlake asking for donations. A windfall of money followed. The group pays bail and immigration bonds for those who can’t afford it. But some have questioned the group’s accountability. WCCO spoke with the group’s new leadership, co-executive directors Mirella Ceja-Orozco and Elizer Darris, in their first on-camera interview. “The mission itself really aligned with who I was as a person....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Educators In Minneapolis, St. Paul File Strike Notices

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of Twin Cities teachers are close to walking out of the classroom. Their unions told the Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts on Wednesday that they will strike if they can’t reach a deal by March 8. It’s clear what educators want is not lining up with what districts say they can spend. Educators in both cities want more student mental health support, smaller class sizes and higher wages. But superintendents say that’s clashing with declining enrollment and limited budgets. If there’s no agreement by March 7, it will be the first Minneapolis educator strike in more than 50...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Dangerous Cold Follows 2nd Round Of Snow

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re cleaning up from Tuesday’s snowfall, you’re going to want to bundle up. Most of Minnesota will wake up to subzero temperatures on Wednesday, and it’s going to remain cold throughout the day. The Twin Cities will see a high of only 9, though winds will be lighter and the skies will be mostly sunny. (credit: CBS) The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for much of western Minnesota, where wind chill factors could be as frigid as minus 50. In such...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Como Zoo Tiger Euthanized Due To Bone Cancer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials at St. Paul’s Como Park Zoo say a 17-year-old tiger was euthanized last week due to a broken leg most likely caused by bone cancer. The female tiger, Angara, had been at the zoo for more than seven years. Angara (credit: Como Park Zoo & Consevatory) Earlier this month, the zoo took her off exhibit because of a bad limp. X-rays revealed a break in a leg bone likely caused by osteosarcoma, the zoo said. In a statement, the zoo said there was “no chance of a recovery” and no other treatment options, so the vet staff, management and cat keepers decided to humanely euthanize Angara. The zoo still has an 8-year-old male tiger named Tsar, and officials said they will likely look to add another tiger in the future.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Flight Delays, Dozens Of Crashes As Winter Storm Buffets Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the second round of a winter storm coats Minnesota, crashes and spinouts are dotting the state’s thoroughfares and air travelers are experiencing delays. The Minnesota State Patrol said between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 79 crashes statewide. Ten of them caused an injury, though none were fatal, the patrol said. In addition, 36 vehicles spun out or went off the road. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport said arriving flights are experience an average delay of around an hour due to a traffic management program in effect. There have been 54 delays and 13 cancellations at MSP...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Family Turns Child’s Old Room Into ‘Presidential Suite’

DAYTON, Minn. (WCCO) — President’s Day takes on a whole new meaning for a family in Dayton. They’ve dedicated an entire room in their home to U.S. presidents. It was first called the Flag Room, then Americana Room, and now it’s referred to as the Presidential Suite. From the Oval Office carpet to historic documents, Patty Davis’ patriotism runs deep. She’s been collecting books, flags, and other presidential memorabilia for 70 years. Born the summer of D-day in Rogers, Patty was one of 11 siblings who grew up on a dairy farm and fell in love with history. “I started that in...
DAYTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gas Prices In Minnesota Spike To An Average Of $3.40 Per Gallon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fears of war in Europe are playing a part in spiking gas prices. In the last week, the average Minnesota gas price has gone up 10 cents, the most of any state, according to AAA. AAA reports the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.53 per gallon. In Minnesota, the average price is $3.40, with Olmsted County being the highest in the state at $3.48. “I have seen a steady increase the last four years I’ve been here,” said Griffin Trull, who moved to the Midwest from California. David Vang, a University of St. Thomas finance professor, says supply...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ms. Wheelchair Minnesota Fighting For More Accessibility In Bathrooms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Linda Hood has quite the resume. The clinical scientist has volunteered at the Olympics since 1984, she’s a marathoner and she’s climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. “She’s full of life,” her husband, Richard Smith, said. Now she’s climbing another kind of obstacle. As her husband explains, it happened when they were dating in 2018. “She called me, she always called me when she was traveling, to let me know she got on the plane,” Richard Smith said. “She said, ‘Rick, my legs are kind of weak. I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what’s going on.’ I said, ‘Linda, stay home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
