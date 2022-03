Dining at Good Good Culture Club gave me a strong sense of deja vu. First, I’d visited the Mission District restaurant when it was Dear Inga, an Eastern European-inspired spot. My table was filled with grilled paprika-scented sausages and slices of rye bread. A year or so later, it became a pop-up of the acclaimed Liholiho Yacht Club, in temporary exile from its home in the Tendernob. This week, I returned to the space for its latest revision, opened a month ago: Good Good Culture Club, a creative collaboration between members of the Liholiho team, namely general manager Aimee Arcilla and co-chefs Kevin Keovanpheng and Brett Shaw.

