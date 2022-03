Many people want to start a vegetable garden to save money. It’s no wonder, since buying produce at the market can cost eight times more than growing your own. To help you in your quest to grow vegetables, we’ve compiled the following list of vegetable garden tips and ideas to help you keep the initial cost as low as possible, and to successfully grow all the vegetables you want for your table. If you’re ready to create your vegetable garden, here are some ideas on how to do so on the cheap.

GARDENING ・ 6 DAYS AGO