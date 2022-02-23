Open Jim: Why did Michigan let Juwan Howard dig a deeper hole after the Kohl Center melee?
By JIM POLZIN
La Crosse Tribune
4 days ago
I’ve covered a lot of athletic events since getting into this business 25 years ago and what happened Sunday at the Kohl Center may top a list of my strangest days on the job. I’m just happy it was a noon tipoff and I had time to make...
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team did what no other ranked Big Ten Conference team has been able to do and defeated Rutgers in Jersey Mike’s Arena on Saturday. The No. 13 Badgers’ 66-61 victory earned them sole possession of first place in...
Casey O’Brien has experienced a harder time recording points in the second half of the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey season than she did in the first. The sophomore center had 36 points in 20 games at the December break. In 14 games played in 2022 entering Saturday, she had 13 points.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Saturday was a big day for the Davison family. Jim Davison, father of University of Wisconsin senior guard Brad Davison, made the trip out to New Jersey to watch his son play against Rutgers at Jersey Mike’s Arena, the final Big Ten Conference men’s basketball venue the elder Davison needed to cross off his list.
MADISON -- Aiden Brosinski had no idea he had the power to make De Soto High School wrestling coach Chad Johnson cry, but he did just that Saturday night at the Kohl Center. Johnson, a former WIAA Division 3 state champion for the Pirates and NCAA Division III national champion heavyweight at Augsburg University, was probably fighting it, but the topic finally got to him.
On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
MADISON -- Two of the top three 152-pound wrestlers in Division 3 live in the same neighborhood. It is safe to say that Aquinas High School senior Joe Penchi and De Soto senior Aiden Brosinski are among their weight's elite because they are ranked third and first, respectively, by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
MADISON -- Dylan Nottestad was very excited about the prospect of trying to hold Diego Morales down for 30 seconds on Friday night. The Westby High School High School senior had just attempted that feat and couldn't do it. The 285-pound semifinal qualifiers were tired. They were sweaty. They'd already...
Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
Viterbo men's basketball junior forward Jack Monis was named the NSAA player of the year and the V-Hawks' Wayne Wagner was named the conference's coach of the year, the league announced Friday. Monis leads Viterbo with 16.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while Wagner has helped the V-Hawks post...
ARLINGTON, Texas – David Sandlin struck out eight batters over six innings and the Oklahoma pitching staff registered 12 total strikeouts as the Sooners defeated Northwestern State 2-1 Saturday night to even the series at Globe Life Field. Sandlin (1-1) scattered five hits and just one walk over his six frames, and retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced. Carter Campbell started the seventh inning with two groundouts, then turned it over to Trevin Michael, who finished the game to earn his second save this week. Michael notched four strikeouts over his 2.1 innings and his only walk was erased in the ninth inning by a caught stealing. In all, OU pitchers retired 18 of the final 20 NSU batters and faced the minimum over the last four innings. “Sandlin settled in,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “In the first inning he hit a guy in the foot and kind of got out of control a little bit, and Jimmy (Crooks) made a great mound visit to get him back in it. He just grinded out those innings and started really pitching. Trevin was outstanding. He kept them off balance. We got the hits when we had to get the hits. It’s (the offense) going to come through, we just have to keep battling and doing what we’re doing.” The Demons (3-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI groundout by shortstop Cam Sibley that followed a single by designated hitter Cole Horton and a double by right fielder Gabe Colaianni. After two one-out singles in the third inning, Sandlin got a ground out and a fly out to strand the runners, and the OU pitching took over from there. NSU’s only other hit was a one-out double that bounced over the infield down the left field line in the fifth inning. Oklahoma tied the game in the bottom of the third inning when designated hitter Jackson Nicklaus scored on an error. He bunted for a single and scored when the throw to first base on shortstop Peyton Graham’s infield single went wide of the bag. Nicklaus, a true freshman, recorded his first two collegiate hits in the game. He also doubled down the left field line in the fifth inning. The Sooners took the 2-1 lead in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Cade Horton. First baseman Blake Robertson drew a leadoff walk and catcher Jimmy Crooks singled to right, setting up the run. In the ninth inning, Crooks fired a strike to second baseman Diego Muniz to catch NSU pinch runner Jeffrey Elkins stealing for the second out. It was OU’s third caught stealing of the season, but the first true stolen base attempt (the other two were pickoff attempts to first base). The Sooners and Demons conclude their series Sunday at Globe Life Field. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
MADISON -- Things weren't going the way Jake Fitzpatrick hoped, and the Aquinas High School sophomore said he was "scared" as the third period of his WIAA Division 3 championship match began. Fitzpatrick trailed Mineral Point's Roen Carey by four points after two periods of their 106-pound title bout at...
WCIA — In episode 117 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 93-85 win over Michigan, keeping the Illini alive in the chase for a Big Ten regular season championship. Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-mitten-man/id1495074631?i=1000552399892
From 2012-19, Ohio State dominated its rivalry with Michigan, winning every game over That Team Up North. That changed in 2021, though. Michigan upset Ohio State at the Big House in Ann Arbor, ending the rivalry game losing streak and sending Jim Harbaugh to the Big Ten Championship Game. The...
MINNEAPOLIS — Tyler Inamoto was as blunt as the beating that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team had just absorbed. The Badgers have played rival Minnesota 257 times since restarting their program in 1963. None of them was as lopsided as an 8-0 thumping that the Gophers laid on them Saturday.
ONALASKA — The Logan High School girls basketball team had a second chance to extend its season, and it wasn't about to let it slip. The Rangers had a 15-point first-half lead evaporate and were dealt major blows when Jazzy and Jojo Davis both went to the bench with four fouls before the midway point of the second half.
CAUTION! A video has resurfaced that shows the extreme danger of mixing water with an item that is in most homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The mixture can lead to an extremely large fire and cause severe burns. Important Safety Tip Provided to Candle Consumers in Minnesota, Iowa,...
As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
Big nights from Jacy Weisbrod, Shea Bahr and Macy Donarski led the Aquinas High School girls basketball team to a 79-44 win over visiting Boscobel in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday night. Weisbrod, a Northern Colorado commit, made six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 30 points,...
