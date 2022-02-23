ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citigroup readies wide-ranging plan to win over skeptics

By David Henry
Reuters
 4 days ago
The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Citigroup executives will lay out detailed plans for generating better returns and address concerns over expenses at a shareholder meeting next month which analysts and investors say could determine its future.

The bank will set new targets for return on tangible common equity, a key measure of profitability, people familiar with the plan say. Key to achieving those goals will be a renewed focus on payments, commercial banking and wealth management.

The bank will also attempt to show investors that the cost of employing 4,000 people to comply with regulatory orders will produce cost savings and improved processes that will help drive future growth, according to Paco Ybarra, chief executive of Citigroup's Institutional Clients Group.

The March 2 investor day comes just over a year since 54-year-old Jane Fraser became chief executive at the fourth- biggest U.S. bank by assets. Fraser, a native of Scotland, was tasked with transforming a business whose share price lagged rivals like JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N) during her predecessor Michael Corbat's eight years at the helm.

Fraser acted swiftly to simplify the firm, announcing plans last April to exit non-core businesses, including consumer franchises in 13 markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She doubled down in January - announcing plans to sell or spin off Citi's Mexican retail business, its largest consumer business outside of the United States.

However, investors remain unconvinced.

"People are incredibly skeptical," said long-time Citigroup investor Patrick Kaser, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management.

Citi's stock price is currently trading below the value of its assets, whereas most big banks trade at premiums to their book value. That piles the pressure on Fraser to present a plan that will restore investor confidence.

If she fails, the bank could face calls to be broken up, analysts say.

"This is the most important day of Jane Fraser's professional life," said Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo. "The purpose is to show why Citigroup has a reason to exist. The stock market says that Citigroup is worth more dead than alive."

Investors want Fraser to present a viable case that the bank can bring its expenses down, accelerate revenue growth and improve returns.

"If they could lay out a credible plan, the stock could move up 10% or more," said Kaser.

Executives need to show that, in two to three years, Citigroup can produce a 12% to 13% return on equity, said analyst David Konrad of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

That would still trail rivals but would be seen as achievable, he added.

PAYMENTS

Growing the global payments business, known as Treasury and Trade Solutions, is central to Fraser's strategy. It requires relatively little capital for the returns it can produce, and can facilitate cross-selling of other services, executives say.

"That business has significant potential going forward," said Ybarra.

Citigroup's payments business already leads rivals in catering to global corporations. The bank wants to expand it to serve commercial banking clients - mid-sized companies with annual revenue between $50 million and $2 billion and which do business internationally.

It also sees opportunities to grow payments services to governments, financial institutions and fintech companies, people familiar with the plan say.

Executives will explain how growing the payments, commercial and wealth businesses will help the rest of the bank.

"Investing in payments, commercial banking and wealth will strengthen our banking position," said Tyler Dickson, global co-head of the banking, capital markets and advisory businesses.

Citigroup's investment banking and trading businesses have not gained as much market share as other U.S. banks from European banks retreating, something executives are determined to change.

"We will invest in parts where we can gain revenue share on U.S. competitors," said Dickson.

A BETTER PLACE

U.S. bank regulators fined Citigroup $400 million in October 2020 for failing to correct "longstanding deficiencies" in its risk and control systems, and ordered the lender to upgrade its processes and technology.

The bank saw its annual expenses rise 9% to $48 billion in 2021, partly due to the cost of complying with the orders.

Citigroup executives will make the case that the investment will pay off in the longer term.

"When we succeed in delivering what regulators are asking, we are going to be in a better place," said Ybarra, whose businesses in investment banking, trading, corporate banking and services contribute almost two-thirds of Citigroup's core revenue in the re-shaped group.

"It is forcing us to fix some deeper issues in our infrastructure and data that would have taken more time."

Citi executives will discuss how they plan to strike a balance between returning capital and investing in growth.

"It is good that we only retain capital that we think is going to produce decent returns," said Ybarra. "That tendency is particularly strong for us because of where our stock price is."

Fraser's strategy will not deliver immediate results. Completing the sales of the Asia and Mexico consumer businesses, for example, could take two years. Its long-suffering investors are unlikely to show patience.

"They've built up this investor day," said Konrad. "There has to be a pretty big sense of urgency."

Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Goldman Sachs lifts targets in bid to win over skeptics

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) on Thursday upgraded its key profitability targets and set new goals for its asset management, transaction banking and consumer businesses as it laid out its strategy for the next three years. Wall Street's premier investment bank is reshaping itself after a...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Citigroup Appears Ready And Willing To Take A Bigger Swing At Lasting Change

Citi's fourth quarter results showed a little upside on a pre-provision basis, but the core retail banking results weren't especially strong. The long and painful wait for real progress at Citigroup (C) goes on, and with it, the shares of this under-earning large bank continue to lag. Citigroup shares are down another 10% from the time of my last update, making this a notable laggard relative to other large banks (by around 20% or so). Simply put, there's just no real conviction among investors that Citi management is up to the task of fixing what ails this bank and that these latest strategic efforts will just lead to more of the same - weak single-digit ROTCEs that don't come close to earning back the cost of equity.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Michael Corbat
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
rigzone.com

Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion

Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil completed the acquisition of a 50 pct operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico. Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil is treating everything as business as usual and has just completed the acquisition of a 50 percent operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia to seize foreigners' funds in retaliation -RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday. Moscow does not rule out...
EUROPE
Reuters

Buy now, pay later firm Zip to buy rival Sezzle for about $352 mln

Buy now pay later firm Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX) on Monday said it would acquire smaller U.S.-based rival Sezzle Inc for about A$491 million ($352.59 million). ($1 = 1.3926 Australian dollars) Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
BUSINESS
Reuters

France urges its citizens making short-term visits to Russia to leave

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - All French citizens on short-term visits to Russia should leave the country immediately, the French government said on Sunday, citing tightening restrictions on air travel resulting from sanctions punishing Moscow for invading Ukraine. "Due to the increasing restrictions on air traffic between Russia and Europe,...
EUROPE
Reuters

Norway says its sovereign fund will divest from Russia

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Sunday. The fund's Russian assets, consisting of shares in some 47 companies as well as government bonds, were worth 25...
ECONOMY
Fortune

We’re in another lumber bubble

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When the lumber bubble burst in the spring of 2021, it was expected to be the end of the mania. But here we go again: As of Friday, the cash market price of framing lumber hit an eight-month high of $1,271 per thousand board feet. That marks a 227% uptick since August, when it cost $389 per thousand board feet, and it isn’t too far off from the all-time high of $1,515 per thousand board feet set in May 2021.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

