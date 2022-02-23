ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interim Bellevue police chief appointed to permanent position

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Bellevue City Manager Brad Miyake has appointed interim Chief Wendell Shirley to lead the Bellevue Police Department, the city announced Wednesday.

Shirley had been serving as the department’s interim chief since its former chief, Chief Steve Mylett, left the department last August.

“We were fortunate to have Chief Shirley join the Bellevue Police Department last year after a nationwide search for the assistant chief position,” Miyake said in the news release. “Over the past six months in the interim role, I believe he has demonstrated the leadership skills and dedication necessary to lead the department. It’s critical that we continue to keep our neighborhoods safe and build strong relationships with community groups and residents of all backgrounds.”

Shirley said that community engagement is one of his top priorities, along with reducing crime and the fear of crime.

“I believe in the PIE philosophy, that through Prevention, Intervention and Enforcement, we can impact the quality-of-life crimes in our neighborhoods, like car prowls, car thefts and shoplifting,” he said.

Shirley served 26 years in law enforcement with the Santa Monica Police Department in California. He retired in 2019 but felt compelled to return to service in light of nationwide protests over police reform and social justice.

Shirley joined the Bellevue Police Department in March 2021 as assistant chief, and will be the first person of color to head the department.

