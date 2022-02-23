ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford schools seek bilingual teachers amid staffing shortage

By Ken Houston
 5 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As Connecticut becomes more ethnically diverse, the need for bilingual teachers has become a top priority for the Hartford Public School District.

Dr. Madeline Negron, HPSD Chief of Academics, said that 55% of their students are Latino or Hispanic, with many of them of Puerto Rican descent.

That’s why the HPSD created the “Paso A Paso,” or step-by-step teacher recruitment program.

Teachers are being hired for the 2022-23 school year and will cover subjects ranging from mathematics, science, and special education. Negron noted that the district is looking to recruit about 15 bilingual teachers to fill vacancies.

”Now, looking at the number of teachers retiring, leaving the profession, the shortage has widened,” Negron said.

Once teachers arrive in Hartford, getting a Connecticut teacher certification will be the first on the agenda.

Daisy Torres, director of multilingual services in the Hartford Public School District, said they’ll assist the new teachers with technology like a laptop so “they are set up for success.” Torres also said they’re looking at community supports in terms of real estate and housing to assist.

Rafael Rodriguez Cruz, who was born in Puerto Rico, learned English later in life. He said that sitting in a classroom and struggling to speak English can be problematic for a child.

“You will feel completely alienated, angry, and frustrated,” Cruz said.

Not only can bilingual teachers help reduce that frustration but also unlock the door to higher learning.

IN THIS ARTICLE
