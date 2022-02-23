ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

$1.25 million Florida Lottery ticket about to expire

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Check your tickets — there’s a winning Florida Lottery ticket about to expire, and someone could miss out on more than a million dollars.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Plant City Citgo station before the September 15, 2021 drawing.

The winning numbers are 3 – 6 – 29 – 31 – 44 – 46.

If you’ve got the winning ticket, you have until midnight on March 14, 2022 to claim your $1.25 million prize.

So check your car, your couch cushions and your purse, because you could become Florida’s next millionaire!

