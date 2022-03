At long last, CD Projekt Red released its long-awaited update for Cyberpunk 2077 this week that upgraded the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Although this update came about a bit later than some fans would have liked, CD Projekt Red has tried to sweeten the deal just a bit by making the game available to everyone in the form of a new free demo that will be transpiring over the coming month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO