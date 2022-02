Funding for Jersey City artists is one step closer to reality after city officials announced Tuesday that applications for grants are now being accepted. Mayor Steve Fulop, the City Council and the Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund Committee said $850,000 in tax-generated funding will be distributed to successful applicants for the first allocation of the funding. The $850,000 includes $100,000 in Artist Fellowships distributed by the Jersey City Arts Council.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO