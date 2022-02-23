ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Charlize Theron Says She "Didn't Feel Safe" on Set With Tom Hardy for "Mad Max: Fury Road"

By Bonnie Stiernberg
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, author Kyle Buchanan shared an excerpt from his new book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and it included some major behind-the-scenes revelations about the often-difficult shoot. Perhaps most glaring is a story about the contentious relationship between stars Charlize Theron...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron’s intense Mad Max chemistry nearly caused a car crash

There’s no denying Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron are two of the most talented actors working in Hollywood today. The pair were absolutely incredible together in the epic action movie Mad Max: Fury Road, helping to make it a strong contender for one of the best movies of all time. But apparently, the stars looked so good together, that they actually caused a car crash!
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
shefinds

Kourtney Kardashian's Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Younger sister Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child earlier this month must have made Kourtney Kardashian extra-broody, as some of the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s close friends are hinting that she and 46-year-old fiancé Travis Barker are actively “trying” to get pregnant! Wow! Although we’re not really that surprised!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Tom Hardy
Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus is unrecognisable with a half-up bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Max#Fury Road#Film Star#Blood Sweat Chrome
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Channing Tatum Says He Almost Turned Down "Magic Mike 3" Because He Had to "Starve" Himself to an Unhealthy Degree

Magic Mike 3 is officially in the works, which is great news for those of us who love surprisingly woke stripper comedies that cater to the female gaze. It sounds like it’s not particularly great news for star Channing Tatum, who recently revealed that he almost turned down the role because the diet and exercise regimen he has to follow to maintain his character’s chiseled look is unhealthy and unnatural.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Mary McCartney: ‘I love kissing my husband, my kids, my horse. Not dogs – I see what they sniff’

Born in London, Mary McCartney, 52, is the daughter of Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda. She forged a career as a photographer, and some of her Off Pointe pictures of the Royal Ballet are in the permanent collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In 2015, she was chosen to take the official photograph of the Queen to mark her becoming the longest-reigning British monarch. The cooking series Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is streaming on Discovery+. She is married for the second time, has four sons and lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 27-March 5

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 27-March 5. Feb. 27: Actor Joanne Woodward is 92. Actor Barbara Babcock is 85. Actor Debra Monk is 73. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 68. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 65. Actor Timothy Spall (“Sweeney Todd,” ″Enchanted”) is 65. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 62. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynryd Skynyrd) is 62. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 61. Actor Adam Baldwin (TV’s “Chuck”) is 60. Actor Grant Show (“Devious Maids,” ″Melrose Place”) is 60. Guitarist Mike Cross of Sponge is 57. Actor Noah Emmerich is 57. Actor Donal Logue is 56. Singer Chilli of TLC is 51. Keyboardist Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 50. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 49. Actor Brandon Beemer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 42. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 42. Singer Bobby V (Mista) is 42. Singer Josh Groban is 41. Banjoist Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers is 41. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage The Elephant is 39. Actor Kate Mara (“American Horror Story”) is 39. Reality show star JWoww (Jenni Farley) (“Jersey Shore”) is 36. Actor Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”) is 32.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Troy Kotsur makes history at Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards opened with a first: Troy Kotsur became the only deaf actor to ever win an individual acting award from Hollywood's actors guild. In the night's first televised award, Kotsur won best supporting actor for his performance in the family drama “CODA.” Kotsur, a veteran 53-year-old actor who gave a breakthrough performance in Sian Heder's film, had already been the first deaf actor nominated individually for a SAG award.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zoe Kravtiz Admits To Rob Pattinson’s Face She Hasn’t Seen ‘Twilight’ & He Calls Her Out Immediately

Zoe Kravitz is admitting she’s not a big ‘Twilight’ fan, and her ‘The Batman’ co-star is calling her a ‘hater’ in a hilarious new interview. Zoe Kravitz didn’t ever watch the Twilight movies, and Robert Pattinson is calling her out! During a press interview ahead of the release of their upcoming film The Batman, Zoe joked about not having seen the teen vampire romance movies in from which Robert shot to fame from his role as dreamboat vampire Edward Cullen.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy