ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

Lake Forest-based Tenneco going private in $7.1 billion deal

By Associated Press
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Automotive parts maker Tenneco is being taken private by funds managed by affiliates of private equity firm Apollo in an all-cash deal valued at about $7.1 billion. The transaction includes the...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seekingalpha.com

Tenneco is acquired by Apollo Management in $7.1B deal

Tenneco (TEN) said it struck a deal to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Management (NYSE:APO) for $20.00 per share. The all-cash transaction will have an enterprise valuation of approximately $7.1B, inclusive of debt. The deal price of marks a 100.4% premium over Tenneco's closing share price of $9.98 on February 22.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Preferred Apartment Communities agrees to go private in $5.8 billion deal

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to be acquired for $25 a share, or about $5.8 billion, in a take-private deal by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc., a REIT managed by Blackstone Group Inc. . The deal values Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities at a premium of 39% over the unaffected closing stock price on Feb. 9, the date prior to a report that the company was exploring strategic options including a sale. Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities jumped 7.6% in pre-market trades. The deal includes 44 multifamily communities totaling approximately 12,000 units in Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Charlotte and Nashville, and 54 grocery-anchored retail assets located mostly in Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville and Raleigh. BREIT will also acquire the Company's two Sun Belt office properties and 10 mezzanine/preferred equity investments collateralized by under construction and newly-built multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities CEO said the transaction marks an "excellent outcome for our stockholders." Jacob Werner, co-head of Americas acquisitions for Blackstone Real Estate, led the deal for the firm. The transaction has been unanimously approved by PAC's board of directors and is expected to close in the second quarter. Shares of Blackstone Group fell 0.4% in premarket trades.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

FNZ valued at $20 billion in private equity raise

FNZ Group said it received $1.1 billion in equity funding from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and a separate sum from Motive Partners in a deal that values the wealth management platform at about $20 billion. CPP's infusion was part of $1.4 billion the company raised in total, which it disclosed Friday. Once part of Credit Suisse, FNZ launched in 2003 in New Zealand. Since then, the company has grown its assets under management more than seven times to more than $1.5 trillion from $212 billion in the past five years. CDPQ and Generation Investment Management acquired a majority stake in the company in 2018. Temasek invested in the company in 2021. Along with the private equity and pension plan shareholders, FNZ Group also has more than 800 employee-shareholders. Adrian Durham remains founder and group CEO of FNZ. Lazard & Co. Ltd. was exclusive financial adviser on the deal.
MARKETS
Boston Globe

In $2.8 billion deal, Houghton Mifflin heads back to private equity ownership

Famed Boston textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is turning the page on a nearly nine-year chapter as a public company with a $2.8 billion deal to be acquired by New York private equity firm Veritas Capital. It’s a familiar story for Houghton Mifflin, which has previously bounced between public and...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
Lake Forest, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Cars
Local
Illinois Business
MarketWatch

Apollo taking manufacturer Tenneco private at fat premium

Apollo Global Management Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to pay a roughly 100% premium to buy Tenneco Inc., sending shares of the clean air and powertrain system manufacturer up sharply. Tenneco. TEN,. +93.24%. stock jumped 96% to $19.53 in premarket trading. The stock traded close to Apollo’s. APO,. -0.78%
BUSINESS
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy