ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Acquisition offers could strengthen GEA companies, ready them for Wall Street: Gilinski

By Nelson Bocanegra
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BOGOTA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Colombian business magnate Jaime Gilinski said his acquisition offers for shares in two companies in the country’s largest conglomerate GEA could help the group’s other firms raise funds to invest in their businesses and reduce debt, as he redoubled his efforts to convince shareholders to sell.

Debt reductions and renewed focus on core business by companies like industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos, will make them more attractive for possible listings on the New York or London stock exchanges - which the companies themselves have floated - Gilinski told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Gilinski’s conglomerate, Grupo Gilinski, has launched four public acquisition offers for shares in investment holding company Grupo SURA and food producer Nutresa, which are part of Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno, or GEA, a sprawling conglomerate of more than 100 firms.

Besides SURA, Nutresa and Argos, GEA includes bank Bancolombia, cement-maker Cementos Argos, energy generator Celsia and pension fund Proteccion. Many of GEA’s companies own large portions of each other’s shares.

Gilinski - one of Colombia’s richest men and the owner of bank GNB Sudameris - has shaken up GEA’s tightly interwoven holdings with his offers, to the chagrin of some in the conglomerate that have refused to sell shares.

If other GEA companies sell some of their stakes in SURA or Nutresa, they will have more liquidity to plough back into their own firms or to pay down debt, Gilinski said.

“These decisions (to participate in the acquisitions) will strengthen the companies. It will allow them to reduce debt, so they can concentrate on their core business and then go to the exchanges, in New York or in London or other exchanges,” Gilinski said.

“It will generate important value in the future,” said Gilinski, who mentioned Argos and Cementos Argos as companies that could benefit.

Gilinski and Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group bought 27.7% of Nutresa shares for $980 million in an initial offer and have since launched another tender to acquire up to an additional 22.88% of the company for $10.48 per share, more than a third over the first offer price.

Gilinksi, with the financial banking of First Bank of Abu Dhabi, also acquired 25.3% of SURA for $952.5 million in a first offer and is now seeking between 5% and 6.25% more for $9.88 per share, nearly a quarter more than the first offer.

If successful Gilinski would become the largest shareholder in both companies.

Argos - which owns about 10% of Nutresa and 27.7% of Grupo SURA - and SURA both declined to participate in the first offers, arguing the price per share offered by Gilinski underestimated their value.

Grupo Argos said late on Tuesday it also would not participate in the second offers, again because it considers the price to be too low.

Grupo SURA’s board is analyzing the second acquisition offers and the company told Reuters it was unable to comment while they are pending.

Some analysts agree GEA’s entwined holdings must be broken up if they are eventually going to list internationally.

“Especially for foreign investors, these crossed participations are confusing because there is so much hidden value,” said Laura Triana, from brokerage Acciones y Valores.

But others say changes to GEA’s five-decade old structure will be difficult, especially if current owners are not interested.

“I think the current shareholders want to stay the majority and going to a foreign market will mean it won’t just be Gilinski but other big business people who could absorb them,” said Ana Vera, head economist at Panama’s Inon Capital S.A.

Gilinski worries minority shareholders will end up with shares whose value falls after the acquisition offers.

“I worry because I think those minority shareholders, including myself, in some of the companies which have an opportunity now to sell...could lose that opportunity,” he said. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 No-Brainer Growth Stock That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

Block's seller ecosystem still has lots of room to grow. The company's banking ambitions via Cash App are paying off. Block does face some risk, but the tech giant's investment thesis remains attractive. In the past six months, share prices of Block (NYSE:SQ), the company formerly known as Square, have...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Masimo slips as Sound United acquisition draws skeptics on Wall Street

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) is trading ~18% lower in the pre-market on Wednesday despite reporting better-than-expected financials for Q4 2021 as analysts questioned the merits of its agreement to acquire Sound United, a developer of audio products. Announcing the deal worth over $1B on Tuesday, the healthcare equipment company projected that...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gea#Grupo Sura#Wall Street#Grupo Argos#Colombian#Bancolombia#Cementos Argos#Royal Group
Seekingalpha.com

Roblox shares plunge as metaverse company misses Wall Street's expectations

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares plummeted as much as 15% in after-hours trading, Tuesday, as the social-gaming company reported fourth-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Following the market close, Roblox (RBLX) reported a loss of 25 cents a share, and total bookings of $770.1 million, while analysts had forecast...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Abu Dhabi
Benzinga

Bausch Health Companies Q4 Sales, FY22 Outlook Lag Wall Street View

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, divestitures & discontinuations, revenue was flat organically. Adjusted net income declined to $463 million from $478 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached $909 million, as compared to $911 million. Bausch Pharma revenues were $1.195 billion for Q4 FY21, down 6% Y/Y. Excluding the unfavorable impact of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

The Week On Wall Street - A 'Reversal' Of Fortune

Whether this pullback will remain a "correction" or turn into a full-fledged bear market is still undecided. "Patience is not just about waiting for something … it's about how you wait, or your attitude while waiting." - Joyce Meyer. February is just about in the books and the Bulls...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Wall Street Breakfast: Pending Invasion?

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. A weekend call between President Biden and Vladimir Putin didn't produce any breakthroughs on the situation in Ukraine, though many analysts didn't anticipate a resolution. The U.S. is not giving in to Russian demands - that NATO pull back its presence in eastern Europe or never allow Ukraine to join the military alliance - and in fact, sees that an invasion could be imminent. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that an assault could come "any day now," meaning an incursion may happen in the middle of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which was previously seen as no go since the Games are being hosted by Russian ally President Xi Jinping.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Norway says its sovereign fund will divest from Russia

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Sunday. The fund's Russian assets, consisting of shares in some 47 companies as well as government bonds, were worth 25...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Wall Street Is Dominating The Crypto World

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
STOCKS
Reuters

Buy now, pay later firm Zip to buy rival Sezzle for about $352 mln

Buy now pay later firm Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX) on Monday said it would acquire smaller U.S.-based rival Sezzle Inc for about A$491 million ($352.59 million). ($1 = 1.3926 Australian dollars) Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Wall Street Loves EOG Resources

EOG Resources (EOG) is that well-run organization that has costs low enough to enable repaying shareholders while growing. It is probably one of the best-run organizations in the business. It is one of the few stocks that investors can consider purchasing anytime because the stock is rarely so far ahead of prospects that the purchase would turn out to be a long-term mistake.
STOCKS
Reuters

Prices tumble as higher Russian supply expected

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices plummeted on Friday amid profit taking after sharp gains the previous day on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expectations west-bound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline could resume. The drop in prices also came following a lack of sanctions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia sanctions cause weekend compliance scramble for global banks

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Senior management and compliance teams at major banks were working around the clock this weekend to understand the raft of new sanctions imposed on Russia and its banking system in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine. Banks were scrambling to ensure they...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

333K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy