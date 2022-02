Ahead of his Donda 2 release, Kanye West is holding a “Donda Experience Performance” premiere event at LoanDepot Park in Miami. For those not at the event itself, you can click (or tap) on over to Ye’s Stem Player website, where the whole shindig is streaming exclusively. Except that it also appears to be streaming via Amazon Music’s Twitch account and YouTube (embeds below), so who the hell really knows! (And, since semantics matter here, it’s worth noting that the event itself is not so much a “listening event” as it is “a live performance of Donda 2,” according to Pitchfork.)

4 DAYS AGO