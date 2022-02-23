Seattle Overload, Episode 32: 2021 Seahawks Offense Review

Ultimately derailed by the midseason injury and subsequent recovery of quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks' offense battled through a turbulent first year under new coordinator Shane Waldron. But after ending the season on a high note with two straight wins and 89 combined points scored, there is a sense of positivity and optimism in the air of what's to come in 2022.

In the latest episode of Seattle Overload, Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss how much the offense changed—or didn't change—under Waldron, what the schematic limitations of Wilson are, how star receiver DK Metcalf can take another step forward and plenty more. Watch the video above for a taste of what's on tap and, if you like what you hear, hit the embedded audio player below for the full show.