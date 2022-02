More than 20,000 Massachusetts customers were without electricity Friday as heavy overnight wind and rain continued into the morning. Officials reported isolated outages from the New York border to Provincetown. Several communities had more widespread power loss. In Oakham and Lakeville, 60% of customers were without electricity as of 6:30 a.m. Nearly half of Holbrook and Marshfield customers and a quarter of Pembroke customers were also powerless, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO