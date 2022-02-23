ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft for the Oculus Quest is finally here, with a twist

By Nicholas Sutrich
Android Central
 4 days ago

You'll need to own Java Edition to play. Questcraft beta is a port of Minecraft Java Edition for the Oculus Quest and Meta Quest 2. Players will need to own Minecraft Java Edition in order to play. Questcraft is a free download but will need to be sideloaded. If...

www.androidcentral.com

makeuseof.com

How to Take and Share Screenshots and Video Clips on Oculus Quest

Since most consoles include a way to capture your gameplay, you might also want to do this on your Oculus Quest. Thankfully, the Quest and Quest 2 include methods for you to capture screenshots and videos of your VR games and share them. Below, we walk through the methods to...
The Verge

Peloton’s Lanebreak video game is finally here

Finally, some less dramatic news from Peloton: its Lanebreak in-app video game is finally here for Peloton Bike and Bike Plus owners. You can find Lanebreak in the “More Rides” menu at the bottom right of a Peloton bike’s tablet. The game itself sort of looks a lot like riding a light cycle in Tron, but it takes elements from rhythm games. Essentially, you can switch between six virtual “lanes” by turning the bike’s resistance knob. The farther right you go, the higher the resistance. There are also game mechanics — dubbed by Peloton as “Moments” — that relate to your resistance and how fast you’re pedaling. For instance, “Beats” are blue bars that give you points for being in a certain lane. “Breakers” are orange sections where you’re supposed to pedal faster, while “Streams” are green sections where you stay within a specific cadence range.
CNET

Best Oculus Quest 2 Head Strap

If you've ever spent a long time deep in a virtual environment, you'll know that comfort is key to staying immersed in the experience. The head strap that comes with the Oculus Quest 2 is aggressively average, which means it can and should be replaced with something more pleasant. The...
Android Central

Jiggle Physics 117: Horizon Forbidden West; Game Preservation

This week, our intrepid hosts gush over Horizon Forbidden West. They also tackle the issue of games preservation in light of Nintendo's announcement that the Wii U and 3DS eShops will be shutting down in March 2023. There's a big patch for Cyberpunk 2077, and Netflix is developing a BioShock movie.
iheart.com

This feature is finally here on Netflix!!

Finally! NetFlix lets you remove films and TV shows that are clogging up your 'Continue Watching' section. The new feature is already available across the Netflix web, mobile and TV apps, with users simply selecting the offending item in the Continue Watching section, then scrolling down to a new 'Remove from Continue Watching' button.
Android Central

Until You Fall is getting a free content update in March

This will update the game to version 1.3. The update will introduce three new weapons, new quality of life upgrades, and bug fixes. All new content will be immediately available to players who've already completed the game. Schell Games revealed a free content update for Until You Fall that's set...
Android Central

AC Podcast 559: Stadia's Status; Upcoming VR

Jerry, Michael, and Nick are joined by Tom Meyer as they hold a wake for the not-dead-but-not-very-lively Google Stadia. They also check in on some different VR tech, the value of the new Motorola Edge+, and more. Links:. Sponsors:. Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use...
Android Central

Google Search dark mode on the web goes completely black in a new test

Google is experimenting with a pitch-black dark theme for Search on the desktop web. The darker shade shows up for the search results page, while Google's homepage retains the dark gray color. The test is available only to a small group of users for the time being. Google Search finally...
Android Central

OPPO's Find X5 Pro is here to challenge the Galaxy S22 Ultra

With a custom NPU and Hasselblad collaboration, the Find X5 Pro has plenty to offer on the camera front. The Find X5 Pro is now official, and it has the latest hardware along with an upgraded camera system that includes 5-axis OIS alongside dual 50MP IMX766 lenses. The phone is...
Android Central

Android tablets for my kids & me

I'm looking some feedback for tablet options for my kids. I have a 5 & 7 year old, and I'm looking to purchase something for them in the next few weeks. My oldest does a ton of early reading, so something that would be suited for that - but as well as other fun activities like games and movies. My 5 year old is starting school in Sept, and would like a similar age appropriate device.
Android Central

Exclusive Colors Delayed 5-6 Weeks!

Mine still has the cancel button with the March 8th date in the invoice... And some orders are getting canceled from what I been reading... Mine better not since I ordered on day 1... Me too. Mine better not get canceled either. I ordered on 9th at 3 pm. Took...
Android Central

Galaxy Tab S8, S8 plus and Ultra orders.

Got a shipping notification for the 24th delivery. A day earlier than when I ordered. This will be a super nice surprise since every other time I have preordered anything from Samsung, something g has gone wrong and took months and multiple phone calls and countless hours on the phone just to get what was offered! Nothing else shipping yet. I hope the backlit keyboard ships soon too.
Android Central

Can an app be rebuild to be movable on the SD Card ?

I am using Samsung Galaxy A8 2018 SM-A530F running Android 9 Pie and I have lots of apps on it installed already. (I use the device for nearly 4 years) It is the 32GB version, but recently I also i inserted a 64GB Samsung microSD inside... What I did:. -...
Android Central

Samsung Dual Charger - no Adapter.

Got my phone and I'm thrilled so far. I didn't expect a charger in the box. However, one of my freebies is the Super Fast Wireless Charger Duo. I was completely taken aback when all that I found in the box was the charging pad and a C-C cable. The thing is that it has to have a charging adapter to work. I tried using just plugging it into my PC but there isn't enough juice. How do they justify selling a charging pad without a charging adapter???? Also, it's labeled "super fast wireless charger" but the max charging is 15W; not even 25W. Just needed to vent - LOL!
Android Central

No SD no problem, well sorta.

So Samsung has released a USB drive that'll plug into the USBC port of the S22 devices. After Google started charging for extra storage I bought a solidstate drive to store my media on. It plugs directly into the USBC drive of the phone, I've only used it on my S21 Ultra but, it shows up in my file manager like any drive or card would. I transfer my data just like moving photos from folder to folder so this idea isn't new to me. It's just odd coming from Samsung.
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Note 20 Ultra: Should you upgrade?

The Galaxy S22 Ultra may be an S series phone, but its design and built-in S Pen make it a Galaxy Note in all but the name. With this device, Samsung takes the best of its S21 and Note lineup and merges them into one superphone that can almost do it all, thanks to its large 6.8-inch AMOLED display and 108MP quad-camera array. Not to mention it's available in some gorgeous colorways. However, it's still not a perfect phone, and there are some notable downgrades compared to its predecessor.
Android Central

Twitter may soon let you bow out from an annoying conversation

A new option to untag yourself from Twitter threads and mute notifications might be in the pipeline. Twitter seems to be developing a new capability to leave a conversation. Leaving a thread will untag your username and silence further notifications, but you'll still see the discussion. It will also prevent...
