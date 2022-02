Phoebe Bridgers has responded to the defamation lawsuit first filed against her months ago. Chris Nelson, a producer, sued Bridgers last September for $3.8 million, claiming she defamed him through comments made on Instagram attesting to his alleged abusive behavior. Bridgers did not comment on the lawsuit at the time, but has now filed to strike the lawsuit, alongside a declaration standing by her Instagram comments. In filings obtained by Vulture, Bridgers’s team cited California’s anti-SLAPP statute, which protects against speech in the public interest, such as speaking out on sexual assault and abuse, in motioning to strike the lawsuit. Central to the motion is the claim that Nelson is a public figure, who Bridgers’s team said “voluntarily interjected himself into this dispute.” Rolling Stone first reported news of the response.

