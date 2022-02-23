ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odell Beckham Jr. to return ‘better than ever’ after surgery

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been through a whirlwind stretch over the past week and a half.

Beckham announced over social media Tuesday that he underwent successful knee surgery after sustaining a torn ACL in the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. The surgery is notable since he heads toward free agency next month.

“The stars are all aligned; surgery was a success,” Beckham wrote on his Instagram post. “Like I’ve said all along, ‘IT WAS WRITTEN.’ I’m just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me. Honestly I’ve been through so much to get to where I’m at.. I duggg deep, and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there’s one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come. Too much heart to not keep walkin in faith! Lol I know yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now ‘this my year’ BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back, and imma be back better than ever before. … I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I’ve ever dreamed of. LUV.”

Speaking of beginnings, Beckham also noted Tuesday that he witnessed the birth of his child with girlfriend Lauren Wood.

“2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!” Beckham wrote. “The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born (and) at that moment, I knew my life changed for the better.”

That journey saw Beckham, 29, tear the ACL in the same knee while playing for the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 25, 2020 — also against the Bengals.

During the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI, Beckham went to catch a pass but dropped it after jamming his left knee awkwardly. He grabbed at his knee and went down to the turf, with Rams training staff quickly attending to him on the field.

He caught a touchdown in the first quarter for the first score of the game and finished with two catches for 52 yards.

Beckham joined the Rams in November after being waived by the Browns. The three-time Pro Bowl selection had 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns for the Rams in eight regular-season games.

He has 531 receptions for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in 96 games (91 starts) with the New York Giants (2014-18), Browns (2019-21) and Rams.

–Field Level Media

