AAA in Milford holds vaccine clinic

AAA in Milford held a vaccination clinic today.

The clinic is the second that AAA held at their Milford branch.

AAA partnered with Griffin Health to administer the vaccines.

The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were all offered.

Officials say first, second and booster doses were offered too.

AAA held a vaccination clinic earlier this month for their employees.

Officials say whether one or 100 people show up today, holding a clinic is important because their efforts go far beyond being the people to call when motorists are stuck on the side of the road.

Officials say you don't have to be a AAA member to attend one of their clinics and that they plan to hold several more in the near future.