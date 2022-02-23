ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR’s Daytona 500 ratings indicate a worrisome trend

By Austin Konenski
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEdBH_0eMrQ73000

The ratings for the 2022 Daytona 500 came out Wednesday morning and overall, it is slightly below predictions, but there’s a more concerning trend happening within viewership.

How did the ratings for this event compare to previous years and what’s the worrisome trend?

Daytona 500 ratings compared to previous years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWYSi_0eMrQ73000
Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2022 Daytona 500 averaged 8.868 million viewers during the course of the event. The viewership was up from the last two events but both were delayed due to weather over the weekend.

The last non-delayed Daytona 500 was in 2019 and it averaged 9.170 million viewers. While the television landscape is different than 2019, it’s not fantastic to see the numbers down.

Two weeks ago, the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum was an astounding success and NASCAR could have carried the momentum into the “Super Bowl” of racing this past weekend.

However, these numbers are not fantastic considering the hype surrounding the event. It was the first race of the NextGen car and many owners, such as Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather , and Pitbull had entries in the race.

There was a time in the early 2000s that anything less than 15 million viewers for The Great American Race would be considered concerning. Dating back to the 1980s, NASCAR did not struggle with ratings below 10 million.

Last weekend, NASCAR did go up against the Olympics, which might have had an effect on the total viewership of the race. This was not an issue in 2019 and could explain the dip in viewers.

Either way, NASCAR most likely wanted to see more than the current number of viewers.

Related: NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings

What is the major concern the Daytona 500 showed for NASCAR?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DtmsG_0eMrQ73000
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The overall number of viewers should not be the most concerning factor for NASCAR out of everything provided from this weekend. The age demographic of 18-49 should be the biggest issue.

The Daytona 500 had 8.868 million viewers, but only 1.948 million viewers were in the 18-49 demographic. Compared to other sports, such as the NBA All-Star Game, that’s not good.

The NBA All-Star Game was on television after the race and had no effect on the event. Out of the 5.432 million viewers, there were 2.677 million viewers in the 18-49 demographic.

This means the NBA had three million fewer viewers but around 725 thousand more viewers in their target demographic. That’s not fantastic for NASCAR in that area.

If you compare the 2019 Daytona 500’s 18-49 demographic to this year’s ratings, it will also show a decline that is more prevalent than the overall ratings.

Compared to 2019, this year’s Daytona 500 was down almost 16% in that demographic. It’s concerning to see the sport struggling to maintain a younger audience while others don’t struggle as much and may grow.

There were times last season when Formula 1 would outpace NASCAR with a younger audience despite not being seen on as many American televisions.

The likelihood of Formula 1 challenging NASCAR as the top sport in America increases by the year. Based on the numbers from younger audiences, the future of Formula 1 seems to be brighter at the moment.

Related: Daytona 500 winners, results, and facts

What can NASCAR do to fix these issues?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqy9J_0eMrQ73000
Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are a few ideas that could increase viewership in key areas. However, NASCAR would need to take some leaps of faith and trust the networks to do their jobs.

One of the best ways is to increase marketing. There is not a great market of NASCAR drivers outside of Bubba Wallace. Others such as Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin might be notable, but that’s all.

If someone were to ask a casual sports fan who does not watch NASCAR to name one driver in the sport, they would most likely say one of the former drivers or Wallace.

There needs to be an improvement in that area. Most sports fans most likely do not know many NASCAR drivers, if any at all, while other sports have many notable players that can be easily named.

Another major area that needs improvement is the names connected to the events. The NBA All-Star Game had names such as DJ Khaled and Machine Gun Kelly. The Daytona 500 had Luke Combs.

NASCAR needs to go away from country music performances and stick strictly to more well-known artists. While country fans might be NASCAR’s targeted audiences, younger people like pop music and hip hop.

It’s not all about on-track action that can gain viewers. People would rather tune in to see current hot artists that give adrenaline than slow-paced country songs that appeal to a lesser audience of younger Americans.

This is not saying that changing music would automatically make ratings better. It says that if you connect more well-known artists and events to NASCAR, the hype for the sport will grow over time.

NASCAR can fix the 18-49 demographic but they need to make some changes. No young adult wants to watch commercials every 10 laps and bad coverage work when Formula 1 provides brilliant broadcasts.

There’s work to do all around and nothing says NASCAR is dying, but there are concerns that need to be addressed with the current landscape of viewers.

Related: NASCAR needs to impose penalties on Team Penske and RFK Racing

More must-reads:

Comments / 435

Bud Belker
4d ago

You let racism ruin a great sport. Now pay the price! Everyone who is and has been a Nascar fan just want to watch the good ole boys race. Now we have racist black owners who know absolutely nothing about racing just buying in to play the race card. Sickening! I didn't watch this year's Daytona 500 for the first time in my life. Done with Nascar!

Reply(30)
309
Chuck Bechard
4d ago

I quit watching NASCAR when it went woke. Bubba Wallace has actually destroyed this sport by making it political and racist

Reply(37)
347
TN -boy
4d ago

Get back to the roots of stock car racing. No Stage racing no new cars and quit trying to make a hero out of a driver because of his skin color.

Reply(4)
210
Related
Distractify

Ryan Newman Got Divorced in 2020, but Is the NASCAR Driver Dating Anyone?

For more than a decade, Ryan Newman has been a fixture on the NASCAR circuit. Just recently, though, the driver announced that he would be stepping away from the 2022 season to focus on more grassroots racing. This announcement came after Ryan lost his ride with RFK Racing at the end of the 2021 season. Now, as Ryan turns 44, many are also wondering about the state of his marriage.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The US Sun

Inside Bubba Wallace noose drama as FBI agent insists it was NOT a hoax and NASCAR driver ‘didn’t plant rope’

THE noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage before a NASCAR race in 2020 was real and not a "hoax" concocted by the star, an FBI agent who investigated the incident says. Speaking in the forthcoming documentary series RACE: Bubba Wallace, FBI Agent Stanley Ruffin dispelled any speculation that the rope - which resembled a hangman's noose - was planted by Wallace or a member of his team.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Pitbull
Person
Chase Elliott
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

NASCAR's Kurt Busch Details 'Intimidating' Experience Working for Michael Jordan (Exclusive)

Kurt Busch has done it all in NASCAR, winning the Daytona 500 in 2017, the Cup Series Championship in 2004 and 33 races in his Cup Series career. Now he's taking on a new challenge as he has joined 23IX Racing, which is co-owned by NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Busch who opened up about working for Jordan, who won six NBA Championships in his career.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Usa Today Sports#Nba#Nextgen
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announce another new driver for 2022

The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s “star car” is coming together for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, with another driver confirmed for four races. With Kyle Busch retiring from the NASCAR Xfinity Series after hitting 100 wins last year and Ty Gibbs being promoted from part-time driver to full-time driver, there was always going to be quite a bit of change in 2022 behind the wheel of the Joe Gibbs Racing “star car”.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Fontana – Full starting lineup, updates

Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for the WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway, the second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. For the first time since the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season, qualifying sessions are set to be a regular occurrence throughout the 36-race 2022 campaign.
MOTORSPORTS
Popculture

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares Update on 'Lost Speedways' Season 3 (Exclusive)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been keeping busy since stepping away from racing full-time. He recently launched a new vodka with his wife Amy, owns JR Motorsports with his sister Kelly Earnhardt Miller and Rick Hendrick, and has his own production company called Dirty Mo Media, which produced the Peacock docuseries Lost Speedways. Two seasons of Lost Speedways have aired, but will there be a Season 3? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Earnhardt who gave a not-so-great-update on the series.
FanSided

NASCAR welcomes back an old friend for 2022 season

It has been three seasons since the NASCAR Cup Series season saw what it is about to see throughout the entirety of the 36-race 2022 campaign. When NASCAR returned from the unexpected 10-week hiatus caused by COVID-19-related restrictions back in mid-May 2020, two things that did not return, both of which had been present for the first four Cup Series races of the year, were practice and qualifying sessions.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

NASCAR Fontana schedule: How to watch on TV, weather, odds

The 2022 NASCAR season got off to a wild start at the Daytona 500, and the second race of the season will only bring more mystery. After debuting the brand new Next Gen car in the sport’s biggest race, the same new vehicles head out west for a race at California’s Auto Club Speedway. The cars were in that area just a few weeks ago for The Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, a preseason exhibition race won by Joey Logano.
FONTANA, CA
Motorsport.com

Kurt Busch faces pass-through penalty after three tech failures

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (Kevin Harvick), No. 6 RFK Racing Ford (Brad Keselowski), No. 12 Team Penske Ford (Ryan Blaney), No. 22 Team Penske Ford (Joey Logano), No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota (Bubba Wallace), and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford (BJ McLeod) all failed inspection twice.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Callaway Announces Decision On Phil Mickelson: Fans React

On Friday night, Phil Mickelson saw yet another longtime sponsor make a tough decision following his controversial comments. In a statement released Friday, Callaway Golf announced it halted its partnership with Mickelson following his comments about the PGA Tour and organizers of the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. “Callaway does not...
GOLF
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

43K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy