Virginia community college students can apply for summer research experience with NASA

If you’ve had your head in the clouds lately, then the 2022 STEM Takes Flight NASA Research Experiences might be for you.

The program, offered by the Virginia Space Grant Consortium in partnership with the Virginia Community College System, NASA Langley Research Center and NASA Wallops Flight Facility, is open to rising sophomores or current sophomores in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors at community colleges throughout Virginia.

The paid 10-week summer research experiences will be either virtual or on-site at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton or NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore.

Selected students will be given $6,000 and support to procure affordable housing.

Started in 2015 as a two-year pilot program, the STEM-related projects enable students to experience real-world, hands-on learning along with insight into career options at NASA.

Debbie Murray, VSGC’s program manager for internships and research experiences, said STEM Takes Flight gives students the opportunity to bring to life what they are learning in the classroom and can be life-changing.

“You get to grow in what you’re pursuing as a major in school working alongside some of the finest world renowned NASA scientists and engineers in the country,” Murray said.

There are more than 20 positions available including: materials research for lunar dust adhesion mitigation and management; electromagnetic compatibility; and precipitation instrumentation project.

“We are trying to better train the next generation of future employees for the nation and for Virginia,” Murray said.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age and a full-time or part-time student enrolled with at least six credit hours. Apply online by March 7 at https://vsgc.odu.edu/stemtakesflight/ .

