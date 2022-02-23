ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Nash was the main reason Goran Dragic chose to join the Brooklyn Nets

By Jason Burgos
Head coach Steve Nash was the biggest factor in Goran Dragic deciding to take his newly available talents to Brooklyn.

After being traded from the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline, Dragic was a likely candidate to receive a contract buyout and become a free agent. That buyout came a week later and several contenders came calling for the 14-year veteran’s services.

After taking meetings with representatives of the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Brooklyn Nets last week, Dragic chose New York as his home for the rest of the 2021-2022 season. While all three teams offered various benefits, including the chance to go deep into the playoffs, it was his former teammate Nash that helped the Nets win the Dragic sweepstakes.

Steven Nash’s role in the Brooklyn Nets signing Goran Dragic reportedly can’t be ‘overstated’

Oct 12, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragic (1) dribbles against Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (left) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Without a doubt, the chance to compete with superstars like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons played a factor in Dragic’s decision. But Michael Scotto of Hoopshype reported on Wednesday that the personal relationship Nash formed with Dragic as his mentor when they were teammates on the Phoenix Suns, over a decade ago, proved pivotal in the signing.

“If it wasn’t for Nash, Dragic would be either with the Bucks or Clippers. Nash’s impact on Goran’s decision couldn’t be overstated,” Scotto said.

The one-time all-star only played five games for the Raptors this season and left the team indefinitely in Nov. for “personal reasons.” The Nets will be the fifth franchise Dragic plays for after being drafted by the Spurs in the second round of the 2008 NBA draft.

Nets officially announce signing of guard Goran Dragic

Dragic — the man viewed as the top player on the buyout market — averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists during an injury-shortened 50 game season for the Miami Heat in 2020-2021.

The Nets return from the NBA all-star break Thursday to face the Boston Celtics on the NBA Games Today schedule .

NBA
