ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nike Reschedules Long Delayed Return-to-Office Date

By Chuck Dobrosielski
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWGrm_0eMrPyL700

Click here to read the full article.

Though most employees will be required to work at least three days in the office, an exec reportedly teased “additional flexible options.”

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Brooks CEO on $1 Billion 2021: ‘A Record Year Across Every Metric We Track’

Click here to read the full article. The footwear brand saw revenue jump 31 percent year over year to $1.11 billion on sustained demand for running shoes in 2021. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAsics Sees Strong Running Growth6 Apparel Themes to Watch in 2022Designer Brands CEO: 'Our Assortment Is Vastly Different Than Pre-Covid'Best of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New BB&B SVPs, Wayfair Taps Supply Chain Chief, Levi’s President Out, Maersk Chair Shift

Click here to read the full article. Bed Bath & Beyond tapped two EVPs, Wayfair named Sean Halligan chief global supply chain officer and Kamik hired Gillian Meek as CEO. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMaersk Buying Pilot Freight Services for $1.68 BillionMaersk and DHL Broaden Supply Chain InvestmentsHome Goods Sellers Lead Retail's Default Risk. Why?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

How Much Will Consumers Pay for Used Allbirds?

Click here to read the full article. The Allbirds ReRun site currently lists hundreds of styles—each colorway is listed separately—many in a broad range of sizes. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMeet the Startup Making Secondhand Fashion Feel Like FirsthandUp Close: In Conversation with Recurate Co-Founder Wilson GriffinLegal Expert Dissects Nike's StockX NFT LawsuitBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Nike Pullback Hits Foot Locker Stock Hard

Click here to read the full article. Nike products made up 75 percent of Foot Locker’s mix in 2020. By the fourth quarter of this year, it expects this to fall to 55 percent. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSteve Madden Plans Double-Digit Price IncreasesNike Reschedules Long Delayed Return-to-Office DateNike Gives Converse's Chuck Taylor Sneakers an Adaptive MakeoverBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sj Promo#Sourcing Journal Tjx
Sourcing Journal

New Guards Group Will Execute Luxury Collabs With Reebok

Click here to read the full article. New Guards’ deal with Authentic Brands Group will make it the operating partner for Reebok across Europe. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWhat to Make of the Rumors Around Ralph Lauren and LVMHFoot Locker to Carry Exclusive Reebok Footwear Lines in Fall '22Kering, Mytheresa Cash in on Appetite for LuxuryBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

John Geiger Turns Nike Lawsuit Into an NFT

John Geiger hasn’t been shy about publicizing his legal battle with Nike, and now the designer is turning the brand’s lawsuit against him into an NFT. His eponymous brand announced the release its debut NFTs, the JG Lawsuit NFT, which will drop in Gold, Silver and Bronze editions. According to the company, the digital imagery will feature a copy of Nike’s lawsuit against Geiger, as well as the John Geiger GF-01 sneaker. “The JG Lawsuit NFT will harness our lawsuit versus Nike, which has created even more of a loyal following as Nike continues to engage in frivolous lawsuits that seem to...
BUSINESS
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
sneakernews.com

An Alternate Sample Of The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Is Revealed

Tinker Hatfield’s ability to pull design inspiration from outside sources laid the groundwork for storytelling within design. For the Air Jordan 14, the legendary architect looked toward one of the cars in MJ’s fleet – specifically the Ferrari 550 M. In 2014, the concept came full circle with an all-red iteration of the Air Jordan 14, an unofficial nod to the Italian supercar.
CARS
sneakernews.com

Dark Teal And Salmon Cover This Air Jordan 1 Mid

While not made part of its Spring 2022 retro collection, Jordan Brand has unveiled handfuls of Air Jordan 1 Mid pairs over the last 52 days that suggest the model will be a big focus of the brand’s mid-year plans. Recently, the silhouette appeared in a summer-ready dark teal and salmon-like color combination.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Mini Swooshes Appear On The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 SE “XXXV”

Nike’s cooked up a spirited XXXV series to celebrate a key milestone in the history of the brand. 35 years ago, Nike introduced the first Air Max sneaker to the market via the Air Max 1, displaying the interior Air bubble cushion for the first time. Since then, Air Max has gone on to become a pillar of the sneaker community, generating massive revenue for the brand in the 21st century.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Bold Red Animates This Nike Air Max 95’s Air Bubbles

In 1995, a young Sergio Lozano helped a growing sportswear company based in Beaverton, Oregon enter the next 27 years of its life by abandoning a familiar design language for something almost jarring. How? Enter: The Nike Air Max 95. Inspired by both human anatomy and the natural erosion that...
BEAVERTON, OR
inputmag.com

Nike’s first Drake NOCTA sneaker finally drops soon

As long as the wait may have seemed for Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, anticipation for The Boy’s first original Nike sneaker has gone on even longer. The mysterious silhouette first appeared in his “Laugh Now Cry Later” video back in 2020, which was something of a field trip to the Nike campus, and now it’s at last slated for a release.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Women’s Air Jordan 5 Low “Girls That Hoop”

Low-top trims of originally tall Air Jordan models haven’t garnered the same amount of success as their respective counterparts, but that hasn’t stopped NIKE, Inc. from experimenting with them. Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2022, the team, has outfitted the Air Jordan 5 Low in an eye-catching “Arctic Orange” exclusively for women.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Nike Outfits The Air Max 90 With A Subtle Pop Of Orange

This year, Spring feels a little different for Nike. Excessively loud colorways and overly embellished designs are now far from the norm. And though you may rebuttal with their “Air Sprung” collection, even that pack features an impressive level of moderation relative to past offerings. What’s arguably more noteworthy is the Swoosh’s approach to upcoming GRs, as most — like this newly surfaced Air Max 90 — have been careful with their use of color.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Nike Adds 3D Carabiner Swooshes to Upcoming Air Force 1 Lows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike continues to reinvent the acclaimed Air Force 1 with the introduction of two new “Carabiner Swoosh” colorways coming soon. This week, product images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Carabiner Swoosh” have emerged, hinting at the shoe’s imminent drop. The latest version of the shoe dons a predominantly white or black leather upper and is equipped with a set of removable carabiners on both lateral sides, along with a black or blue leather Swoosh underneath. The utilitarian design continues...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy