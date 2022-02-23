ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Nearly 170g of fentanyl seized during DWI stop in Owatonna

By Sean Morawczynski
KEYC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minneapolis man was charged after authorities found nearly 170 grams of fentanyl during a DWI stop...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 23

Brian Ness
5d ago

How many of our youth would he kill with that much fetenyl A LOT but our administration has allowed the cartels to pour it over the border

Reply
11
YourMum
5d ago

I'm surprised blacks aren't defending him yet or saying the cops that stopped him are just racist

Reply
15
thetruth
5d ago

Just has that face you want to rearrange, doesn't he?😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫

Reply
16
Related
Reuters

Fear for civilians as huge Russian column bears down on Kyiv

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - A huge Russian armoured column bore down on Kyiv on Tuesday, after the lethal shelling of civilian areas in Ukraine's second largest city raised fears that frustrated Russian commanders could resort to more devastating tactics. Nearly a week since after Moscow launched war on its...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Owatonna, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Hill

UN climate report points the way on adapting for the future

Nowhere near enough money is being spent to help countries, cities and corporations adapt to climate change — even as record amounts are pledged for reducing emissions, according to a landmark U.N. report released on Monday. “We found that more than 90 percent of climate finance is currently going...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

First jury trial against accused Jan. 6 rioter begins

The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Dwi#Oak
NBC News

Russian convoy closes in on Kyiv as Ukraine cities face intense shelling

A 40-mile long Russian military convoy moved toward Kyiv Tuesday, threatening Ukraine's capital as increasingly heavy shelling hit major cities across the country. U.S. officials said they feared Russian President Vladimir Putin, frustrated by his military's struggles in Ukraine, may see an escalation of violence as his only option. Facing...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy