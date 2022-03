It took more than two hours for the Newark Academy boys swim team to make it to their final destination, but once there, the Minutemen wasted no time making history. Led by double event winners Ali Elmasry and Owen Markowitz, top-seeded Newark Academy captured the first state championship in program history Saturday, beating No. 2 St. Rose, 114-56, in the NJSIAA Non-Public B final at Gloucester Tech in Deptford.

