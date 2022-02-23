Toast Black wineries this weekend at the 2022 Black Vines Festival in Berkeley

This weekend is a good time to celebrate Black History Month with the 11th Annual Black Vines Festival, "a toast to Black wineries and diverse art."

If you had any doubt - USA Today named Berkeley's Black Vines its number one wine festival in the country.

Black Vines founder Fern Stroud joined ABC7@7 to talk about the festival. You can watch the full interview in the player above.

The festival is happening this Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at CIEL Creative Space in Berkeley.