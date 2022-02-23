ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Toast Black wineries this weekend at the 2022 Black Vines Festival in Berkeley

By Kumasi Aaron
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOqSi_0eMrObtL00

This weekend is a good time to celebrate Black History Month with the 11th Annual Black Vines Festival, "a toast to Black wineries and diverse art."

If you had any doubt - USA Today named Berkeley's Black Vines its number one wine festival in the country.

RELATED: New scripted series 'The Kings of Napa' spotlights rarity in Wine Country -- Black winemakers

Black Vines founder Fern Stroud joined ABC7@7 to talk about the festival. You can watch the full interview in the player above.

The festival is happening this Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at CIEL Creative Space in Berkeley.

For more information about Black Vines Festival, visit this page .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0eMrObtL00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 19

ch
5d ago

Any business advertising the race of it's owner is racist. iRacists do not deserve racial justice

Reply
6
Arthur Hansen
5d ago

sorry I don't live my life through a colored lense and I wish every one did. world would be a better place instead of fighting each other we could all fight for the same thing

Reply
2
 

#Wine Festival#Wineries#Black History Month#Art#Racism#Toast Black#Black Vines#Wine Country#Abc7 News
