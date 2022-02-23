ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Cinematic Escape: Joe Wright Brings a Musical Cyrano de Bergerac to the Big Screen

By Rebecca Pahle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall him the modern-day master of the period drama. Director Joe Wright, whose award-winning films have taken audiences through Britain of the 1940s (The Darkest Hour, Atonement), 19th-century Russia (Anna Karenina), and Georgian-era England (Pride & Prejudice) turns to 17th-century France with Cyrano, in theaters January 21 from MGM....

