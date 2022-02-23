ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The View hosts compare each other's bare feet in bizarre segment

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

The cast of The View are no strangers to controversial topics, but a bizarre segment about feet has viewers genuinely puzzled.

During the ABC talk show's “Hot Topics” segment, the ladies had a conversation about household etiquette that somehow resulted in a debate about which one of them had the most attractive feet.

How the two correlate is the question of the day for The View's audience.

The show kicked things off by discussing a viral recent Wall Street Journal op-ed that argued against people being expected to take off their shoes in other people’s homes.

In the article, journalist Kris Frieswick argues that house floors are probably dirtier than a guest's shoes. Frieswick also says that being barefoot could result in her stubbing her toe, therefore she won't comply with requests to take off her footwear when entering someone else's home.

"You can't tell people what you will or and will not do when they've invited you to their home," said Whoopi Goldberg.

“Well, not everybody has gorgeous feet like I have,” Joy Behar then quipped before she showed off her own bare foot and plopped it on the table.

"Should guests honor a host's 'no-shoes' rule? #TheView co-hosts discuss!" the show's official Twitter page wrote.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The ladies seem to agree that Behar, indeed, has attractive feet.

Goldberg then noted, “I just want to put this out there, there is a place on the Internet called [wikiFeet], and Joy’s feet are on wikiFeet,” Goldberg said.

Sara Haines added “She’s kind of a big deal.”

After the group searches for their rating on the site, they find that some of the other hosts have higher ranks than Behar with her having a score of 4 out of 5 stars.

Ana Navarro has a 4.5, Haines has a 4.75, and Sunny Hostin has a perfect 5-star rating.

“I’ve seen your feet, and they’re piggy-toed!” Behar told Navarro, before slamming Hostin by saying, “Your second toe is longer than your first.”

Haines eventually also propped her foot up on the table alongside Behar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWWsi_0eMrNqvD00

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 59

tbone
5d ago

Now, do you all see the educated side of television 📺. Just what I thought, sick people.

Reply
25
Marc
4d ago

Like any person in the US wants to see some old liverspotted Hags feet !!!!!

Reply
28
Ralph Reichmann
5d ago

On the up side, it must have been better than looking at their face.

Reply(2)
24
Related
Primetimer

Joy Behar Not-So-Jokingly Tells Sara Haines to Stop Touching Her: 'This One is Violent!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View may be in need of a panel shift. On Tuesday morning, Joy Behar not-so-jokingly lashed out at Sara Haines, who sits to her right, for touching her during Hot Topics discussions. The awkward moment came during a discussion about drug use among Olympians, prompting Behar to say, "I am medicinally in need at the moment. I am, from all the times that this bitch has hit me in the arm."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bill Maher says Whoopi Goldberg’s The View suspension for Holocaust comments is ‘so insulting’

Bill Maher has said he disagrees with the decision to suspend Whoopi Goldberg for her remarks about the Holocaust.The late night host of Real Time discussed the controversy surrounding the Sister Act star, who was suspended from The View after saying the Holocaust “isn’t about race”.Goldberg, who has since issued two apologies, said on Monday’s (31 January) episode of the US talk show: “The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. That’s the problem.”The entertainment star was widely criticised for her...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The View' Gets Quirky as the Hosts Show off Their Bare Feet on the Table

The week at The View got off to a strange start Monday when the co-hosts brought their feet to the table. The bizarre moment came after the co-hosts discussed a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed that started a debate over whether or not it is appropriate to ask guests to remove their shoes. At one point, Whoopi Goldberg even brought up WikiFeet, a website dedicated to photos of celebrity feet and toes.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Sunny Hostin
NJ.com

As a Jew and a rabbi, I’m embarrassed about what happened to Whoopi Goldberg | Opinion

Contrary to popular belief, where there is smoke there is not always fire. On the Monday, January 31 episode of The View, the ABC daytime TV talk show, there was a conversation about antisemitism. Co-host and West Orange resident Whoopi Goldberg, a Black woman who is not Jewish, observed that “The Holocaust is not about race…it’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”
WEST ORANGE, NJ
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Blew Up When a 'Family Feud' Contestant Hilariously Proved Him Wrong

As host of Family Feud, Steve Harvey likes to be in the know. But in the rare occasion when he's not, things can get a little tense. Case in point, in a recent round of the game show, Steve asked contestants to "name something about Miss Piggy that other pigs make fun of." Within moments, Linda from the Morrow family hit the red buzzer and correctly guessed the fourth top answer "hair/bows." Shardae from the Estep family then followed it up with "her husband."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Abc#Wall Street Journal Op Ed#Theview#Twitter
Primetimer

Whoopi's Back and Don't Touch Joy Behar

It was a week of highs and lows as Whoopi Goldberg returned from her two-week suspension and Lauren Wright gave the co-hosts a case of McCain-à vu. In this episode of The View in Review podcast, we discuss Whoopi’s comeback, Wright’s performance in the conservative Hot Seat, Joy Behar and Sara Haines’ spat, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Meghan McCain Calls Out The View’s Joy Behar for Commenting on Her Valentine’s Day Photo: ‘It Creeps Me Out’

Still not on good terms? Meghan McCain voiced her displeasure with The View host Joy Behar after seeing her former coworker throwing shade her way. “Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband,” McCain, 37, who is married to Ben Domenech, tweeted on Monday, February 14, alongside a screenshot of Behar’s since-deleted comment.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne breaks silence as Whoopi Goldberg is suspended from The View

Sharon Osbourne has inadvertently found herself back in the spotlight following the news that Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks from The View. Sharon, 69, was herself terminated from The Talk last year after defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle. Whoopi, meanwhile, was reprimanded after saying that the Holocaust was not about race and involved "two groups of white people".
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Calls Out Candace Owens Over "Uneducated" Comments: "She Threatened To Sue"

If there is one thing Candace Owens will do, it's reignite her beefs with entertainers at every turn. The controversial far-right pundit has often taken to social media to call out those she believes are less intelligent or are peddling a "liberal agenda," and she once again spoke openly about her opinions of LeBron James and Cardi B.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Meghan McCain Just Revealed This Shocking Bombshell About Her Covid Battle—So Sad!

Meghan McCain is the latest star to reveal that she had contracted COVID-19 in the past few months. However, the 37-year-old former The View co-host said that, while she is slowly improving, her battle with COVID-19 was actually not the “mild Omicron” case depicted in the media, and she and husband Ben Domenech “got very sick,” and she is now “fearful” about how long-term symptoms could affect her in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Closer Weekly

‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager’s 3 Kids Are So Adorable! See the Best Photos of Mila, Poppy and Hal

There is nothing that mom of three Jenna Bush Hager can’t do! After growing up in the spotlight, the former school teacher became one of the most famous faces on television, hosting Today alongside Hoda Kotb. Through the fame, she has remained dedicated to raising her kids, Margaret Laura “Mila” Hager, Poppy Louise Hager and Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, with her husband, Henry Hager.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

The Rock Called Out By Donald Trump Jr. and Accused of ‘Transphobia’

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has been accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation on his Spotify podcast and after he issued an apology, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson publicly showed support for Rogan. However, a Twitter user brought up how Rogan used the N-word repeatedly during his podcasts and The Rock responded with the following:
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

170K+
Followers
9K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy