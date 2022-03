Pentair has derated significantly lower as the robust revenue growth and margin leverage of the pandemic era is set to slow. I’ve long been unwilling to pay up for popular “theme” stocks, and with the correction in valuations for industrial “compounders” and water stocks, I don’t feel so bad about passing on the group six months ago. The performance of Pentair (PNR) hasn’t been the worst in the group since my last update on the company, but a greater than 20% drop is still painful underperformance all the same.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO