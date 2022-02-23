ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cargo ship carrying hundreds of luxury cars on fire in Atlantic

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A cargo ship with over a thousand luxury cars onboard caught on fire in the Atlantic Ocean.

The ship, named Felicity Ace, traveled from Germany to the US and was slated to arrive in Davisville, Rhode Island.

In a news release from the Portuguese Navy, all 22 of the crew members aboard had to flee and leave the burning ship in the ocean. Fortunately, none of them were injured.

"Our immediate thoughts are of relief that the 22 crew of the merchant ship 'Felicity Ace' are safe and well. A number of our cars are among the cargo," a spokesperson for Porsche Cars North America told PEOPLE.

