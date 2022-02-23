ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

A Watchmaker Who Once Raced Paul Newman Just Dropped an Ideal Driving Timepiece

By Carol Besler
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjTh6_0eMrNQAR00

Click here to read the full article.

Race car driving is probably the single biggest inspiration in the world of watches, right up there with aviation and diving. There are plenty of auto-inspired collections, some referencing specific races or drivers.

Few are as authentic, perhaps, as the Sport Auto Blue from Laurent Ferrier . Before he became one of the world’s most respected and sought-after watchmakers, Laurent Ferrier was a successful race car driver. He and his business partner, François Servanin, teamed up on the track decades before they formed a watchmaking company in 2009. In a press release launching the new watch, Laurent recalls a particularly grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1979, in which their team—Ferrier, Servanin and Francois Trisconi—came in third, just behind Paul Newman and his team. “A remarkable achievement for three amateur drivers like us,” says Ferrier. “The story continued in the paddocks where, in a state of elation, I offered a [Patek Philippe] Nautilus to François, as a token of gratitude after this shared performance.”

The gesture sheds light on another point of authenticity: Ferrier worked as a watchmaker and product development manager at Patek Philippe for 37 years, where he was part of the team that developed the famous Gerald-Genta designed Nautilus. Some say the new Sport Auto Blue resembles the famed Nautilus, but if anyone has the street cred to create an auto-inspired watch that (slightly) resembles the Nautilus, surely it is Laurent Ferrier. He refers to the Sport Auto Blue as “a tribute piece to the extraordinary adventure that we experienced as young men. We thought it would have been the ideal timepiece to wear during each of our races.” The Sport Auto Blue is lightweight and robust, with a 41.5 mm case made of titanium, designed with a blend of shapes and contours that rival the Nautilus—in fact, it may well be a representation of the logical evolution of that design. The bracelet is also made of titanium and it is tapered to wear comfortably on the wrist.

The watch may be sporty, but it is also pure Laurent Ferrier in its level of finish and classic minimalism. The case and bezel are given a vertical satin finish, contrasted by a high polish on the flanks, which emphasizes the many curves and counter curves. The finish is carried over to the bracelet, with a satin brush contrasted by polished flanks on each generously rounded link. The dial is true to Ferrier’s trademark preference for classic minimalism, but with a few sporty touches: There is a hint of Super-LumiNova on the signature Assegai (javelin-shaped) hands, which is repeated on the slightly elongated indexes. The opaline finish creates a subtle texture that works well with the gradient blue, which darkens only slightly toward the outer edge. The ghosted “Sport Auto” discreetly blends in with the dial color, since it is not essential information, yet the recessed, framed date window is designed to be noticed. The minute tracks are gray, rather than white, which would have created too much contrast. The signature ball-shaped crown is there, but is now screwed down, giving the watch 120-meter water resistance.

It contains an automatic calendar movement, the LF 270.01, with a platinum micro-rotor and a 72-hour power reserve. There is one subtle automobile reference: the sapphire crystal on the caseback is held with screws that resemble those used in motorsports. Otherwise, the focus is on the movement, which is finished with more than 139 manual operations, including several internal angles, multiple zinc-polished surfaces, as well as areas of satin-finishing and circular graining. The bridge over the micro-rotor is meticulously decorated by hand, with angles that are finished with gentian wood (the stem of a flower that grows in Swiss Alpine areas) or diamantine, juxtaposed with a mirror-polished ring. The bridges are ruthenium-coated and satin-finished.

The Laurent Ferrier Sport Auto Blue is priced at $49,500. Although it is not a limited edition, the brand will make only 125 pieces in 2022.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

An Ultra-Rare 2021 McLaren Sabre With a Color-Changing Paint Job Is up for Sale

Click here to read the full article. The McLaren Sabre may be less than two years old, but it’s already set to make a splash on the secondary market. A gorgeous example of the one-of-15 supercar just posted for private sale by Barrett-Jackson. There’s much more to the vehicle than it’s exclusivity, though. It’s also a beastly speed machine with a bonkers color-changing paint job. The Sabre, which debuted in December 2020 for the 2021 model year, is the handiwork of the British marque’s bespoke division, McLaren Special Operations (MSO). An exclusive for the US market, the vehicle looks similar to the...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Aldis Holdge on Why It’s Time to Build More Doors for Diversity in the World of Watchmaking

Click here to read the full article. As someone on the verge of closing in on what has been a 16-year-long pursuit of a dream, I must say that my excitement comes in the form of a renewed sense of responsibility. The launch of my watch brand, A. Hodge Atelier, inches closer every day as my manufacturing partner completes the final stages of R&D. The plan is to release my flagship timepiece–a jump-hours model with nontraditional movement composition—later this year. I’ve thought about this moment every single day since I sketched my first watch. Granted, the tasks currently taking up...
APPAREL
Robb Report

This Cool, Cult-Favorite Digital Watch From the ’70s Is Getting a Limited Reissue

Click here to read the full article. Girard-Perregaux wants in on the vintage craze too. The Swiss watchmaker has announced it’s bringing back a cult-favorite from the 1970s, the Casquette. But it’s not just the watch’s throwback retrofuturist design that makes this limited-edition rerelease so noteworthy—it’s also completely digital. Most people think of dress watches when they think of Girard-Perregraux, but the brand isn’t afraid to branch out. Just look at the Casquette, which it produced from 1976 to 1978. Even for the era, the timepiece—known only as the Ref. 9931 at the time—was bold, looking more like something you’d see on...
LIFESTYLE
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Newman
Motorious

1966 Jaguar XKE Series I Coupe Will Highlight Your Classic Luxury Collection

This beautiful car was the pinnacle of performance and style in the mid ‘60s and now it could be yours!. Jaguar is possibly the most iconic automotive manufacturer to ever originate in the vast lands of Great Britain for its sleek style and high performance. Everyone from esteemed enthusiast icon Jeremy Clarkson to ordinary automotive lovers like us can find something to love about the "Jag" brand. While the newer models sport excellent performance, a modern supercar design, and plenty of comfort to match, it truly is the vintage models that get most people's attention. Without a doubt, these great cars were the pinnacle of performance in their time and now present an air of mystery and interest surrounding the history of fine automobiles. So what are you supposed to do if you're in the market for one of these great cars?
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Thousands of Porsches, Lamborghinis and Bentleys Are Stuck on a Burning Cargo Ship in the Atlantic

Click here to read the full article. This isn’t isn’t the kind of burning rubber any sport car lover wants to see. Thousands of vehicles, including some made by Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley, are trapped onboard an abandoned and burning cargo ship that’s currently floating in the mid-Atlantic Ocean, according to news reports from around the globe. A 656 foot-long ship named The Felicity Ace issued a distress signal on Wednesday after reporting that a fire had broken out on one of its cargo decks, according to the Associated Press. The ship, which had been en route to Rhode Island after leaving...
CARS
Robb Report

This New Electric ‘Hyper-Jet’ Promises to Be the World’s Fastest and Most Expensive Jet Ski

Click here to read the full article. There seems to be something going on in the jet-ski world—something very luxurious, fast and techy. First, the new owners of Cigarette Racing, the Miami-based builder of go-fast boats, announced they would be coming out with a new Cigarette jet ski, reportedly priced around $50,000. Then a startup called Tempest, founded by California tech executives who are also surfers, announced the even more expensive Maverick GT Jet RIB and Energy Platform. The combination electric jet ski and rigid-hulled inflatable has a sticker price ranging from $150,000 to $500,000. While its official price hasn’t been...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Watchmaking#Watchmakers#Le Mans#Patek Philippe
Robb Report

It’s Official: The DeLorean Is Coming Back as an All-Electric Sports Car

Click here to read the full article. DeLorean finally has a future again—and it’s all-electric. After years of rumors, one of the most iconic vehicles of the 1980s is officially coming back. Nearly 40 years after first stealing our imaginations in 1985’s Back to the Future, the DMC-12 will be reborn as an EV. Shortly before Sunday’s Super Bowl, the DeLorean Motor Company announced its return in a 15-second video clip uploaded to its official social media accounts. Unfortunately, the video doesn’t reveal what the EV will look like, although the teased silhouette will definitely remind you of Marty McFly’s vehicle of...
CARS
Robb Report

This Gorgeous, Fully Restored 1981 Lamborghini Countach Just Went up for Auction

Click here to read the full article. For the purists unimpressed by Lamborghini’s attempt to bring the Countach into the 21st century as a hybrid, here’s your shot at landing one of the originals. Earlier this week, Sackey & Co. put [via Dupont Registry] a gorgeous 1981 Countach LP400S up for auction. The auction house is calling it one of the finest restored examples of the coveted supercar, and it’s hard to argue—it looks like it was ripped from a poster. Dressed in its original livery—Nero Tenebre over Bianco Latte—this LP400S, chassis no. 1121374, went through a complete cosmetic and mechanical makeover to...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Best Convertible Cars You Can Buy for Under $10,000

Believe it or not, wintertime is typically the best time to buy a used convertible car. It may sound counterintuitive considering these chilly days make you want to curl up with a blanket inside as opposed to cruising with the top down in a sleek convertible. However, if you look around, you may find there are some great convertible deals to be had right now. Here are five of the best convertible cars that you can currently buy for under $10,000.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This Bonkers Two-Story Luxury RV Comes With a Nightclub Deck That Rises Out of the Roof

Click here to read the full article. What will luxury RVs of the future look like? Turns out we don’t have to wait to find out, thanks to Marchi Mobile. The Austrian brand’s ultra-luxe motorhome, the Elemment Palazzo Superior, looks like it teleported to earth from an underwater planet. With its  bonkers fishbowl-style cockpit, you’d forgiven for thinking it’s a submarine on wheels instead of an RV. But vehicle’s wild design is intended for extravagant road tripping and it extends from tip to tail, showcasing a laundry list of over-the-top features, including two separate stories and a pop-up rooftop nightclub. Marchi calls...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Robb Report

Watch: Candela’s New 28-Foot ‘Flying’ Electric Boat Takes Its Maiden Voyage

Click here to read the full article. When Candela debuted its speedy C-8 electric boat last summer, the brand said it hoped the new model would bring an “iPhone-moment for boats.” Less than six months later, that bold claim doesn’t seem quite so unrealistic. The Swedish outfit has released video footage of its impressive 28-foot, hydrofoiling electric boat prototype cruising the waters outside the company’s headquarters in Lidingö, Stockholm. The C-8’s maiden voyage reached its designed “take-off” speed of 16 knots before flying noiselessly above the water at a cruise speed of 20 knots, according to the company. What’s especially impressive from...
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This One-of-a-Kind 1954 Jaguar XK120 Was Found Abandoned in a Field. Now It Could Fetch $1 Million at Auction.

When Jaguar’s XK120 hit the scene in 1948, the open two-seat roadster caused a sensation. It was soon followed by a fixed-head coupe (FHC) in 1951, and, in 1953, a drophead coupe (DHC) that offered a more substantial folding top. All three models were stunning, curvaceous designs as modern as their engine, the reliability of which equaled its high performance. The United States was just discovering the allure of European sports cars, with the first MGs brought over right after the war by servicemen returning home. The nimble British sports cars whetted the appetites of hot-rodders, and were just the...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

The Last Condo in This Exclusive Miami Building Could Be Yours for $20 Million

Click here to read the full article. Ultra-luxury beachfront condominium Arte Surfside, designed by Italian architect Antonio Citterio, is perhaps one of the most exclusive buildings in Miami, given that it has just 16 units. Now, there’s just one unit left. Residence 201, priced at $20 million, has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as oceanfront views and wraparound terraces. It’s a grand duplex that has private elevator access and several spacious living areas, which are able to open onto terraces, clad in travertine and ipe decking, for seamless indoor-outdoor living. While nearly every room has water views, the primary...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Watch Aptera’s Solar-Powered EV Smoke the Tesla Model 3 and Audi R8 GT Spyder in a Drag Race

Click here to read the full article. Aptera’s Paradigm may still be a work in progress but it’s already looking like something to get excited about. The San Diego-based startup shared a new video of its futuristic three-wheeler on YouTube earlier this week. While we’re eager for any glimpse we can get of the unique coupé, the clip showed off something we weren’t expecting: The ability to beat a Tesla Model 3 and Audi R8 GT Spyder in a drag race. The video kicks off with vehicle integration engineer Daniel Morris announcing that critical dynamic testing of the company’s SEV is just...
CARS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Inside ‘Galactica,’ the World’s Largest All-Aluminum Superyacht

Click here to read the full article. What has an aluminum-plate backbone, more than one head, and runs faster than Usain Bolt? Heesen’s superyacht Galactica—or “Project Cosmos,” as it was formerly called by the yard. The largest boat built by the Dutch shipyard to date is getting ready for its spring debutante ball. Fast, sporty and 262 feet long, the owner refers to Galactica as his “ultimate superyacht.” Hundreds of yachts around the world are larger than Galactica. None of them are built entirely out of aluminum. For the owner who likes to make a statement with his custom new builds,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Red Hot Real Estate? Flea’s $9.8 Million LA Compound Hits the Market

Click here to read the full article. Following the recent purchase of a $14 million Mullholland Drive spread, musician and budding real estate mogul Michael “Flea” Balzary—bassist and founding member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers—has officially put one of his other LA-area properties on the market. Listed for $9.8 million, the architectural, hilltop compound is tucked within the La Crescenta foothills in Los Angeles, offering incredible privacy in large part thanks to its funky, cinematic design. The six-acre property actually has two residences. The first is a 1950s home called the Dorothy Serulnic Residence, designed by prolific Austrian-American architect Richard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Autoweek.com

Ghia 450/SS: American Heart, Italian Soul

“The whole thing started when I saw a picture on a magazine cover,” said Burt Sugarman, a car guy and automotive entrepreneur turned Hollywood TV and movie producer. The year was 1965, and the magazine was Road & Track. Sugarman was 26 years old, and the car was the...
CARS
Robb Report

Porsche’s New Macan T SUV Is Designed for People Who Love to Drive

Click here to read the full article. Porsche’s popular Macan line just got a little bigger. The German marque has just announced a fourth version of its best-selling SUV called the Macan T. Like previous T versions of the 718 and 911, the variant takes an already capable vehicle and upgrades it with performance features that make it even more fun to drive. A year after condensing the Macan line by saying goodbye to the Turbo, Porsche will again give drivers four different flavors of the nameplate for the 2023 model year. The newest member of the family will slot in between...
CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy