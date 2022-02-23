ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect In Custody After Man, Woman Was Shot Inside Home In Auburn Gresham

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have a person of interest in custody after a man and woman were shot in their Auburn Gresham home.

Chicago Police say the two heard a loud noise coming from their garage at 85th and Eggleston and went to check it out. When they opened the door, another man started shooting.

The woman is in critical condition, the man is okay.

