‘Ozark’ Final Episodes Get Premiere Date, Ominous Trailer

By Ethan Shanfeld
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
The final seven episodes of “ Ozark ” will premiere on April 29 on Netflix .

The official logline of Season 4, Part 2 reads: “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.”

“Ozark” stars Jason Bateman , Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, Katrina Lenk, CC Castillo and Ali Stroker.

“My childhood traumas are not like yours,” Ruth (Garner) says in the trailer. “See, I’m a cursed Langmore.”

Premiering on Jan. 21, the first half of Season 4 debuted at No. 1 on Netflix’s English-language TV Top 10 list for the week of Jan. 17-23, with 77 million hours viewed in just its first three days.

Those first seven episodes see the Byrde family working toward ending their associations with the cartel in the wake of two critical deaths — cartel lawyer Helen Pierce and Wendy’s brother, Ben.

“Ozark” is executive produced by Bateman, Chris Mundy, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque. Laura Linney serves as co-executive producer.

In his mixed review of Season 4 Part 1, Variety chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario wrote, “The series, a perennial zeitgeist hit and Emmys presence, is all about delivering pleasure. It’s just that those pleasures solely exist in the realm of plot development — or, perhaps, plot intensification.”

He continued, “This show began in a place of vacuous amorality and, in this fourth outing, restates once more that the people at the center of the frame are very, very bad. And very, very bad things happen to and around them, at a distracting rate that allows this show to hopscotch that — this deep into its run — it’s struggling to be about much of anything.”

Watch the trailer and view a poster for Season 4 Part 2 below.

