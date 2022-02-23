MN Senate Republicans Want Electric Vehicle Tax

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state lawmaker says it’s time Pennsylvanians had a sales tax holiday where you can make purchases without a sales tax.
It’s an idea that many other states have already tried.
Pennsylvania Sen. Lisa Boscola, a Lehigh Valley Democrat, says with inflation so high, this might be a good time to suspend the state’s six percent sales tax.
“People are struggling right now with these high prices,” Boscola told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Thursday. “And I thought, well, since Pennsylvania is sitting on a $2 billion surplus this fiscal year and next fiscal year, why not have a...
