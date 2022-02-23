ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Senate Republicans Want Electric Vehicle Tax

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
ST. PAUL -- An electric vehicle tax, the rough equivalent of Minnesota's gasoline tax, is one plan that's popped up in the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate to address what backers say is a continued shortage of funds...

AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Sees a 26% Increase in New Businesses During the Pandemic

Calling all entrepreneurs, now is your time to shine!. Sean O’Neil is the Director of Economic Development at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and told Kare11:. In Minnesota, we've seen a really significant rise of 26% in applications for new businesses during the pandemic. It’s been a really big surprise, because if you look at past economic downturns, you typically see a drop in new business formation.
MINNESOTA STATE
