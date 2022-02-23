ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West’s ‘DONDA 2’ Live Listening Event Brings Out The Stars

By Preezy Brown
 4 days ago
Kanye West concluded the leadup to his new album DONDA 2 with a live listening event where West performed multiple tracks from the album at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday night (Feb. 22). Announced a week earlier and open to the general public, the event included appearances from a host of stars, who performed their contributions to the album alongside West.

After kicking off the show with a performance of “True Love,” which features a posthumous verse from late rapper XXXTentacion , Kanye was joined by Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys for “City of Gods,” the latest single released from DONDA 2 prior to the event. While it’s unclear if “Diet Coke,” the Kanye West-produced single from Pusha T , will appear on DONDA 2 , the Virginia-bred rhyme slinger showed up to perform the track, which precedes his own forthcoming solo album.

Additional artists appeared onstage at one point or another during the evening, such as Travis Scott , Future , Migos , 2 Chainz , Jack Harlow , Playboi Carti , Baby Keem , and The Game . Marilyn Manson and DaBaby , who previously appeared at the listening event for DONDA last year at Soldier Field in Chicago, also popped up to perform “Jail,” although DaBaby was initially believed to have been nixed from the guest list according to a setlist that had been leaked earlier in the day.

While the event included wrinkles similar to the DONDA live listenings, such as Yeezy performing in front of a house resembling his childhood home, incessant audio issues drew the ire of fans and Kanye alike, who reportedly threw his mic down at one point in frustration of the technical difficulties. Yet, for pure fans of the music, the experience was one that allowed them to get a glimpse of Yeezy and friends while being among the first to hear a new album from one of the greatest artists of our time, making it an eventful occasion overall.

DONDA 2 is available now via Kanye’s Stem Player streaming service and will not be released on other streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and TIDAL, according to West himself.

Watch the “Kanye West: Donda Experience Performance” below.

