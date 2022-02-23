ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

In East Lyme: Take a hike at Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve

By Kristina Dorsey
The Day
The Day
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfjUH_0eMrMxzf00
William Bachelor, of Norwich, and his dog, Ollie, walk along a path at the Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve in East Lyme. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

It’s true that the Niantic Bay Boardwalk is pretty great — allowing walkers a nice, long, flat expanse right along the bay — but sometimes you want a different place to trod. If you’re up for some hilly terrain, try Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve.

The trails lead you through gorgeous wooded areas and is dotted with some waterways — Clark and Smith ponds — and some wonderful views. The preserve, which overlooks the Niantic River, covers more than 450 acres. It was created through a public/private partnership.

And if you want to stick closer to the Flanders section of East Lyme, the Richard H. Goodwin Trail off Mostowy Road is a great option.

Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, 8 Memorial Park Drive, Niantic; Oswhills.org; Goodwin Trail, 16 Mostowy Road, East Lyme.

Comments / 0

 

