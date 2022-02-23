ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

US maternal mortality rate rose in 2020 to highest level in 50 years

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40S63y_0eMrMklS00

ATLANTA, Ga. (WFTS) — The US maternal mortality rate rose in 2020 to the highest level in 50 years, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

The 2020 maternal mortality rate was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the NCHS. For comparison, in Canada, the maternal death in 2020 was 7.5 per 100,000, reported WFTS.

In the last three years, maternal deaths increased from 17.4 in 2018 to 23.8 in 2020. The numbers were worse for Black women who were three times more likely to die than white women, data showed.

The maternal mortality rate for non-Hispanic Black women was 55.3 deaths per 100,000 live births, which was nearly three times the rate for non-Hispanic white women.

For women over the age of 40, the rate was 7.8 times higher than for women under the age of 25.

The increase in maternal mortality in the US comes as several states work to enact more restrictive abortion laws. With the rate continuing to rise, the US could face a growing problem in the coming years, reported WFTS.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

CDC: Maternal mortality disparities have worsened

The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. for 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, up from a rate of 20.1 in 2019, newly released CDC data shows. Why it matters: The U.S. still has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the developed world and previous research has largely attributed that to an outsized prevalence among Black mothers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ABC7 Los Angeles

Maternal mortality rates increased during 1st year of pandemic: CDC report

Maternal mortality rates in the U.S. rose during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial disparities that existed before the pandemic were perpetuated, according to a new report published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report looked at data from the CDC's National Centers...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternal Mortality#Mortality Rate#Black Women#Maternal Death#Nchs#Wfts#Non Hispanic
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
KTAR.com

Arizona’s rate of new COVID cases drops to lowest level of year

PHOENIX – Arizona’s seven-day average for newly reported COVID-19 cases has fallen below 4,000 for the first time this year. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,781 cases on Thursday, the fourth consecutive day with fewer than 3,000 new infections. Until Wednesday, the state’s seven-day case average...
ARIZONA STATE
Complex

Inflation in Canada Rises to Its Highest Rate in 30 Years, Again

Does anyone else have ​​déjà vu? After the inflation rate in Canada rose to 4.8 percent last month, Statistics Canada is now reporting the annual rate of inflation has risen to 5.1 percent for the first time in thirty years. This is the fastest pace for...
BUSINESS
Janesville Gazette

Long-term US mortgage rates hit 3.92%, highest since 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this week, approaching levels not seen since 2019. The average rate on a 30-year loan reached 3.92%, up from 3.69% the previous week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the long-term rate was 2.81%. The last...
BUSINESS
SELF

Maternal Death Rates Soared During First Year of the Pandemic, Study Finds

During the first year of the pandemic, the rate of maternal mortality in the U.S. per 100,000 live births increased from 20.1 deaths in 2019 to 23.8 deaths in 2020. The new report, published on Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), uses the World Health Organization (WHO) definition of maternal mortality, which is defined, in part, as “the death of a woman while pregnant or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy.” Maternal mortality is a complex issue, but a relatively large share of pregnancy-related deaths (52% of them) occur postpartum, according to the Commonwealth Fund.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Ukraine tensions drive gas prices to their highest level in years

Fears of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine are adding to rising global oil prices, causing more pain at the pump for U.S. motorists. Gasoline prices surged across the U.S. this week to their highest level in eight years amid rising concerns that a military conflict in Eastern Europe could drive up energy costs. The average price of a gallon of gas hit $3.49 on Wednesday, according to AAA, up four cents from the previous week and roughly a dollar from a year ago. It is the highest price since October 2014, according to the Energy Department.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Government taskforce to ‘level up maternity care’

The announcement comes on the same day that midwives called for an end to charging for services for migrant women amid safety fears. A new taskforce has been established to explore disparities in maternity care. The Government said that it had launched a “Maternity Disparities Taskforce” to examine the reasons...
HEALTH
AFP

US maternal mortality soars amid widening racial disparities

The US maternal mortality rate -- already the worst in the industrialized world -- rose in 2020 to its highest level in half a century, with Black women three times more likely to die than white women, data showed Wednesday. Across the world, maternal mortality dropped throughout the 20th century thanks to advances in medical care such as antibiotics and basic hygiene.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy