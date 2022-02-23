ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden: We have no intention of fighting Russia￼￼

By NTV Houston Newsroom
ntvhoustonnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday (February 22) new sanctions in retaliation for Russia recognizing two breakaway regions of Ukraine and sending troops there, adding to Western efforts to stop what they...

