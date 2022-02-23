Biden: We have no intention of fighting Russia￼￼

The Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States says that her fellow citizens will fight Russia for their country. Ambassador Oksana Markarova called Russian's actions on Thursday a "war against Ukraine" and called on world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden to cut all ties with Russia and level even more severe sanctions. This comes after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government pleaded for help as it said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order.

