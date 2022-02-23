ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Dog turning on stove likely caused home fire, investigators say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Mark Feuerborn
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuIQb_0eMrMFb300

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) — A dog believed to have turned on a stove burner Monday morning accidentally started a fire in an apartment building, said the Topeka Fire Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKfNv_0eMrMFb300
Moose (Photo courtesy of owner)

Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. to a report of a structure fire. TFD said when they got there, they found smoke coming out of an apartment building.

Firefighters contained the fire and could not find any people inside. However, they did find and rescue two dogs in the home and treated one with oxygen.

Teen has both legs amputated after eating friend’s leftover noodles, developing sepsis

Ruling the cause of the fire as accidental, TFD said it was “more likely than not associated with a dog turning a stove burner on.” Of the $1,000 in damage caused, TFD said $500 was in structural damage and $500 was in the loss of home contents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSNBz_0eMrMFb300
Moses (Photo courtesy of owner)

The owner of the dogs, who asked not to be identified, spoke to KSNT about what happened.

She and her dogs named Moses and Moose were all home safe as of Tuesday evening and cleaning up after the fire.

Florida mom fatally run over by vehicle after fight about parking spot

Neither the owner nor TFD could confirm which of the dogs may have turned on a stove burner.

Moses, who appears to be a beagle mix, was able to get out of the home when the fire started. Moose, a black lab, was trapped in a room in the home, but firefighters were able to save him.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4U40_0eMrMFb300
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfznC_0eMrMFb300
    A Topeka apartment door hangs open to air out smoke inside from a fire. (KSNT Photo/Ryan Butler)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxQoA_0eMrMFb300
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQNXO_0eMrMFb300
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MKXs_0eMrMFb300
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)

The owner said Moose was taken to the vet afterward and was expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

FHP Trooper struck while working crash site on I-275, authorities say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was struck Sunday afternoon along I-275 near Howard Avenue. According to a tweet from FHP Tampa, the trooper was working a separate crash when a vehicle struck the trooper from behind. Both the driver and the Trooper suffered minor injuries. Motorists are asked to use caution […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Home, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Structure Fire#Stove#Tfd
WFLA

Clearwater man arrested after shooting woman in her home, deputies say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting a woman Friday morning, according to deputies. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Quinten Maurice Randolph Jr., 22, shot the victim while she stood behind the front door of her home. According to an affidavit, the victim told her mother around 6:50 […]
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Winter Haven man shot in neck by deputy during standoff, sheriff says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect was injured in a deputy-involved shooting Saturday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grady Judd said it all began when Matthew Correa, 27, of Winter Haven, and an unidentified blonde woman stole a red Toyota pickup from the Sunrise Supermarket after their vehicle broke down. […]
WINTER HAVEN, FL
WFLA

WFLA

42K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy