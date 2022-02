Chinese youngster Fan Zhengyi claimed his first ranking title with a stunning 10-9 victory over Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final of the BetVictor European Masters.The 21-year-old world number 80 held his nerve to edge out the six-time world champion with a confident break of 92 in a final-frame decider in Milton Keynes.O’Sullivan had fought back from two frames behind to level three times, and then pulled back from 9-8 down to take the match to the wire, but never had control.Fan Zhengyi has beaten Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-9 to win the @BetVictor European Masters!His maiden title is worth £80,000 #BVEuroSeries pic.twitter.com/cSSXue1r02—...

SPORTS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO